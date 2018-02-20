There’s no need for a carry-on with Adv3nture Jackets’ built-in pillow

Share

Why bring a neck pillow on your next flight when you can just bring your jacket? No, we’re not suggesting that you ball up your outerwear and stuff it between your neck and whatever uncomfortable surface your head may rest upon — we’re suggesting a closer look at the Adv3nture Travel Jackets. The latest offering from entrepreneur and comedian Zane Lamprey, the Adv3nture Jackets have managed to raise well over $430,000 on Kickstarter as of press time from nearly 2,000 backers. And it probably has something to do with the 23 feature and functionalities these four coats purport to have.

Included in each of the jackets is a convertible travel pillow, a beverage pocket, a bottle opener, passport pocket, and sunglasses pocket. Plus, the coats feature magnetic closure pockets and the option to integrate your base layer with the top layer to help keep you extra warm.

The base layers available are the Voyageurs Hoodie and the Badlands Fleece, both of which can be zipped into the water and windproof Wind Cave Windbreaker or the cozier Glacier Parka. The hoodie seems a bit overwhelming, what with its multitude of pockets, zippers, and a beverage opener, but if you’re looking for a jacket that can do … everything, this may be for you. The Badlands Fleece, on the other hand, promises “strategically placed quilted patches [to] offer abrasion resistance on shoulders for backpack straps, and elbows for commuting and working at your desk.”

As previously mentioned, the Wind Cave Windbreaker is waterproof with its taped seams and waterproof zippers, while the Glacier Parka has 10 pockets and a faux fur collar for your winter hikes or ski days.

This isn’t the first time that Lamprey has taken to Kickstarter to raise funds for an innovative jacket. The original Adv3nture Hoodie claims to be the most successful fashion Kickstarter in history, having raised more than $1.8 million.

“Building on the enormous success of our Adv3nture Hoodie, Adv3nture Jackets have more innovations than our original hoodie, are designed with an extraordinary attention to detail, and seamlessly integrate into each other to provide varying levels of warmth and protection,” said Lamprey. “When traveling, it’s tough to be able to pick two or three jackets that will work in any weather. That’s why this jacket line is doing so well on Kickstarter. When worn alone, you’re wearing one of the warmest — and coolest — jackets you can find. When layered, they’re a game- changer.”

Of course, you should always exercise caution when backing a crowdfunding project, but if you’re intrigued by these new Adv3nture Jackets, early bird pricing starts at $99.