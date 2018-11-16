Digital Trends
Outdoors

Aussies hope free wi-fi on its beaches will lead to fewer drownings

Trevor Mogg
By
aussies hope free wi fi on its beaches will lead to fewer drownings beach smartphone
Paulra Anddrade/Getty Images

Lifeguards in Queensland, Australia, are hoping that people’s love of wi-fi will prove to be a key factor in helping to reduce drownings on their beaches.

It’s pretty simple. By offering free wi-fi within a beach’s safety flags where lifeguards monitor the water, Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) believes bathers will be more inclined to stick to those areas when they set down their towels.

With summer fast approaching Down Under, lifeguards there are gearing up for another busy season as Aussies and foreign tourists flock to the nation’s beaches. The wi-fi idea plays on our modern-day need to stay connected around the clock, and so bringing it to designated areas of the beach could turn out to be a smart move by SLSQ, which is calling its setup “Life-Fi.”

Stats show that of the 5,000-plus rescues performed along Queensland’s coastline since January 2017, nearly 80 percent occurred outside of the safety flags, highlighting the importance staying within the marked zones.

Another challenge for Aussie lifeguards is trying to communicate safety information to tourists with low-level English ability. With that in mind, the Life-Fi system has been configured to issue surf-related safety alerts in seven different languages to beachgoers.

SLSQ boss John Brennan said he believes Life-Fi, which’ll be used on 10 Queensland beaches to begin with, can play an important role in protecting both international and local beachgoers this summer.

“For us, the benefits of Life-Fi are two-fold,” Brennan said. “It’s a great way to encourage all swimmers to stay between the flags, but it’s also a wonderful platform to provide live information on conditions and safety tips, particularly to international tourists in their own language.”

He added: “Even trying to communicate simple messages such as ‘swim between the flags’ or ‘watch out for that rip’ can be almost impossible at times when you don’t speak the same language. We can use Life-Fi to educate and engage with all beachgoers, be it international or domestic, and that could literally mean the difference between a drowning and a positive outcome in the right circumstances.”

Beach safety tech

Australia has been at the forefront of developing technology to make its beaches safer.

An Aussie research team developed an algorithm in 2016 that can study video live-streamed from drones and automatically detect sharks close to the shoreline.

Called “Shark Spotter,” the software was shown to have 90 percent accuracy in in distinguishing sharks from dolphins, rays, whales, and other marine life, compared to 18 percent for humans surveying the sea from the air.

The technology has been integrated into Australia’s “Little Ripper” drone that monitors the coastline and alerts lifeguards back on the beach when a shark is detected. The Little Ripper drone can also drop emergency beacons and flotation devices to swimmers experiencing difficulties in the water, as shown in this dramatic rescue effort that took place earlier this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

China says it has developed a quantum radar that can see stealth aircraft
raylier glowing leather jacket biking banni re lancement
Cars

Bright idea: this motorcycle jacket has built-in lights that sync with your bike

Motorbike leathers are there to protect riders from injury, but they can make bikers difficult to see in the dark. A stylish new LED-equipped leather jacket hopes to change all that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Snowfeet
Outdoors

Snowfeet combine skiing and skating into one awesome new sport

Snowfeet are sandal-like footwear that slip on over winter shoes or snowboard boots, turning them into a set of skates that allow the wearer to slide across snow or glide downhill.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Suunto Spartan Sport Baro
Outdoors

Built to take a beating and still perform, these are the best hiking watches

A proper hiking watch should track exercise metrics and act as a navigational co-pilot during any kind of hike. Ideally, it'll even have a built-in GPS system and sensors. Here are five of the best hiking watches.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
gm is getting into ebikes and wants you to help name them ebike
Outdoors

GM is getting into ebikes, and it wants you to help name them

General Motors has just unveiled its first-ever electric bikes and has launched a $10,000 public contest to help name them. Tip: It's probably not worth suggesting "Bikey McBikeface."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
BioLite FirePit
Outdoors

BioLite's FirePit gives you a smokeless campfire, and it's available now

The new BioLite FirePit uses an innovative design and a built-in fan to create a smoke-free environment for cooking and enjoying a backyard bonfire. The device makes sitting around a fire a much more enjoyable experience.
Posted By Kraig Becker
lime looks set to add cars its fleet of bikes and scooters
Outdoors

Lime splashes $3 million on a campaign to encourage safer electric scooter rides

Keen to boost its image and keep local communities onside, scootersharing outfit Lime is spending $3 million on a campaign to teach its users how to ride more safely and responsibly.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
awesome tech you cant buy yet ft aviator controller feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 1-handed drone control, a pot that stirs itself

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Magnetic Bike Lights
Outdoors

These bike lights use the magic of magnetism to generate power

Magnetic Microlights are a new option for cyclists that use nothing more than magnets to generate power to illuminate a bike light that is bright, eco-friendly, and increases the safety of riders.
Posted By Kraig Becker
lime clocks 20m rides as its bikes and scooters arrive in oz australia
News

Lime clocks 20 million rides as its bikes and scooters arrive in Oz

Lime only launched its app-based scooter and bikesharing service in 2017 but its riders have already completed 20 million rides, with half of them taking place in the last two months alone. And now it's launching in Australia.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
rei sale patagonia msr and dakine 16177875 10154949391971484 7236691469131562136 o
Deals

REI’s annual gear sale brings you 30 percent off top outdoor brands

Starting today and running until Monday, November 19, REI is hosting their annual Gear Up Get Out sale. Each day, you can receive up to 30 percent off exclusive items, with other doorbuster deals happening throughout the sale.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
best sleeping bags head
Outdoors

The best sleeping bags to help you conquer the cold, no matter what season it is

A proper sleeping bag has the ability to make or break a camping or backpacking trip. Here are our picks for the best sleeping bags on the market to help you choose the correct bag for any type of outdoor adventure.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
garmin fitness trackers sport watches fenix 5 lifestyle
Wearables

Everything you need to know about Garmin’s GPS watches and trackers

Garmin jumped into the GPS smartwatch and fitness tracker market five years ago and has built a portfolio of devices that rivals competitor Fitbit. Here's your guide to the latest and greatest fitness devices that Garmin has to offer.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
bridger teton forest drone video more than just forests
Photography

See the National Forests like never before in these awe-inspiring drone videos

What's the difference between a National Park and a National Forest? Drones. With no ban on drones in National Forests -- at least, not yet -- filmmakers have a way to capture the immensity of these locations with stunning results.
Posted By Daven Mathies