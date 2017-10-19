Too rocky to pedal? PeakRider lets you carry your bike on your back

Why it matters to you The handy PeakRider device will save your arms and shoulders on those hike-a-bike occasions when you have to stop and carry your bicycle.

At its best, mountain biking is pretty darn awesome, providing great views, an all-too-rare chance to get back to nature, and a fitness regimen that beats the hell out of the treadmill. One time when it’s less than awesome? Those “hike-a-bike” moments when you’re forced to carry your bike for long stints over rough terrain. Fortunately, German cyclist Marvin Kiesel is here to help, courtesy of his PeakRider invention, a handy bike-carrying system that leaves your hands free. Not only does it increase safety, but it also promises to go much easier on your back, while saving you from aching shoulders and tired arms.

PeakRider is basically a telescoping pole that fits into your backpack and connects — via a special pouch — to your bike. As it creator explains: “Simply attach the PeakRider cone strap at your bike’s barycenter and lift your ride onto the rod. That’s it.” The resulting lightweight rig, weighing just 190 grams, then allows you to carry your bike on your back with perfect weight distribution across your back and hips.

Kiesel told Digital Trends he wanted to create a method taht would make “it easy and pleasant to wear a bicycle.” While we’re yet to try out the PeakRider, it’s certainly got the makings of an intuitive solution to a problem lots of folks have probably had. “I came up with the idea about two years ago when I was dismantling my bike to attach it to my backpack,” he said. “I was doing a tour where you needed both of your hands to hold onto the ground, and that could only happen I physically attached the bike to my rucksack. But I wasn’t pleased with that solution, so started thinking about a better one.”

For those who are interested, PeakRider is currently available to pre-order on Kickstarter. It will set you back around $65 for a single unit, a 25 percent savings on the eventual retail price. Higher price points are also available with additional discounts. Shipping is set to take place in February 2018.

One of the year’s most potentially useful pieces of bike tech, anyone?