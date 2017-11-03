Looking for a road trip? Campanda is the Airbnb for RVs and campers

Why it matters to you Going on a road trip with an RV or camper can be expensive. Campanda borrows from Airbnb for an affodable solution.

For any great road trip, there is something special about an RV or camper. They aren’t very practical for everyday use, but in the right situation, they are a dream come true. Due to their hefty price tags, most people can’t afford to experience a trip in such luxury. Whether people have invested in a camper or are looking for a weekend getaway, though, Campanda has found a way for both to save some money.

For most owners, an RV, van, or pull-behind camper spends most of its time in the driveway. After spending so much money to get one, leaving it there feels like a waste. Just as Airbnb does with homes, Campanda allows owners to earn some extra cash by renting out their RVs and campers. At the same time, those on a budget can pay a relatively small fee to rent a camper when they need one. It’s a win-win situation.

Listing and renting are made simple. Owners can list any Class A, B, or C camper, fifth wheels, teardrops, folding trailers, or spacious van. Aside from having insurance and keeping the RV in clean, working order, Campanda keeps things flexible.

As the website puts it, “If it was built for camping, you can rent it out on Campanda … as long as renters can travel in them.”

Earning money will mostly depend on how big and well-kept the RV is. Starting on the low end, a folding trailer could earn owners up to $1,700 a month according to Campanda’s estimates. On the other end of the spectrum, a Class A motorhome can earn up to $4.500 within the same period. If an owner wants to take a trip with their own camper, they can block off as much or as little time as they’d like.

For those looking to rent, Campanda works like any other lodging website. You can enter dates, and filter through available offers. Since renting a motor vehicle requires more than a modern house rental, Campanda has partnered with Allianz to offer an RV rental insurance policy for renters. This plan covers breakdowns and up to $1 million for vehicle replacement. Renters are responsible for paying for this insurance, but the owner must have a third-party liability policy already in place.