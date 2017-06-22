Electra launches its latest two ebike models for cruising the town

Why it matters to you Electra is bringing its signature comfortable and fashionable designs to the growing ebike market.

As one of the top lifestyle bike manufacturers in the United States, Electra is leading the ebike revolution with not one, but two new electric bikes, the new Townie Commute Go and Loft Go models. The pair are designed with Electra’s signature “relaxed and comfortable” cruiser bike style. They will join Electra’s existing Townie Go, a popular pedal-assisted bike that is one of the best-selling ebikes in the country.

Electra, a subsidiary of Trek bicycles, has been in the cycling business for almost 25 years. The California-based company is best known for it cruiser bikes that blend the classic cruiser style with modern technology. Founded when there were very few cruisers on the market, the company is credited with rejuvenating consumer interest in this category of bike. Now it’s poised to repeat this achievement with its electric bikes.

The Townie Commute Go is designed for the commuter looking for two-wheeled transport between work, the gym, and home. The electric bike is equipped with a midrange Bosch Performance Series 250W midframe motor and a battery combination that provides up to 100 miles of pedal power, depending on your mode of pedaling and terrain. The drive system offers four different pedal assist modes including Eco, Tour, Sport, and Turbo. The Turbo mode is the fastest of the four pedal assist settings and can zoom you along at speeds up to 20 mph. Other specs include a Shimano Nexus twist shift with eight-speed gearing, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, and 700c Schwalbe Fat Frank Balloon Tires that are puncture resistant.

The Loft Go is an entry-level cruiser bike with a Bosch Active Series 250W midframe motor and compatible battery. Similar to the Townie Commute Go, the Loft Go offers four modes of operation, a 100-mile range, and speeds up to 20 mph. It also has puncture-resistant Schwalbe Fat Frank Balloon Tires, Shimano Nexus eight-speed shifting, and Tektro Hydraulic Disc Brakes.

Fashionable and comfortable in true Electra style, the $2,999 Townie Commute Go is available in either a step-thru or step-over frame in a choice of colors that include white, mineral blue, and black. The $2,799 Loft Go is available only in a step-thru frame with black, cream, and aqua color choices.