FuroSystems FX is a first-of-its-kind full-carbon folding ebike

Ebikes are one of the most massively growing markets in the outdoor industry as people continue transitioning to greener modes of transportation. The technology of ebikes has exponentially evolved throughout the last year and carried over into the mountain bike and off-road motorbike realms — read more about our latest round up on the best ebikes. Folding ebikes offer a new level of utility because they pack up small enough to be taken almost anywhere. Now, FuroSystems introduces the FX — the first fully carbon folding ebike designed for the ultimate commute.

The FX features a fully carbon fiber frame, making for a lightweight product that tips the scales at just 14kg — weighing less than a backpack so you can carry it virtually anywhere. The folding process is simple: You shrink the tubes, then fold the stem, and finally fold the bike. It can be carried onto a train or bus and easily fits into the trunk of your car. The FX is as powerful and versatile as it is lightweight and convenient.

The ebike features a 250W high performance BAFANG rear motor. The removable lithium battery is assembled with the latest cells available on the market. The discreet 8.7aH battery provides for more than 45km of range at an average pace. It’s compact, light, and locks perfectly onto the bike. One of its most standout features? You can charge your phone or other electronic devices on the go with the 5V USB charging port.

To compliment the bike’s lightweight frame and utility, the designers implemented top-of-the-line mechanical features. The rear hub motor allows you to climb steep hills with ease or glide easily down city streets, offering five different power levels. The FX is also equipped with Shimano Hydraulic disk brakes and 9-speed Shimano gears so you can ride your ebike like a normal bike when it’s not powered. Hydraulic disc brakes provide for effective stopping.

In addition, the FX boasts an onboard computer with a backlit LED display allowing you to monitor your current speed, battery capacity, and distance traveled. The five pedal-assist modes range from completely physical to no sweat — as the motor fully powers your ride. There is also a walk assist mode.

You can pre-order the FuroSystems FX for $2,035 on the company’s website.