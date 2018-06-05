Buying new outdoor gear? Rent it first with Gearo, the virtual rental site

Share

The outdoor industry is defined by the gear needed to take you on your adventures, whether your passion is mountain biking, rock climbing, or kayaking. Outdoor gear is expensive — and buying something that doesn’t fit, meet your needs, or requires exchanging can cost loads of time and money that could otherwise be spent playing in the outdoors. Renting gear before you buy is a better option, but there is a vast amount of local rental shops to browse, and trying to find the best price on products can be exhausting and time-consuming. Gearo functions as the perfect solution to these issues by serving as a virtual outdoor gear rental shop that connects outdoor enthusiasts to local retailers on one easy-to-use platform.

Gearo allows you to browse products based on your location and activity. While the platform is still in its early stages and there isn’t a huge inventory of products to browse yet, the marketplace just needs time to grow. Even the soft launch provides access to a plethora of gear in a wide range of activities including yoga, climbing, mountain biking, paddling, hiking, camping, and more. Last-minute rental deals are displayed on the bottom of the site’s homepage, serving as an extra incentive to customers.

What does the process look like? Outdoor enthusiasts can visit the homepage and input their location in order to automatically locate the closest local rental shops. Then you can select the outdoor activity of your choice and browse gear available for rental. You can further filter options by price, size, and type of gear — with more options to become available as the marketplace expands.

Gearo’s mission is to consolidate outdoor gear rentals onto one site for easy price and availability comparisons. This helps consumers save time and money and also helps outdoor gear shops run and grow their businesses. It’s easy to become a vendor on the Gearo marketplace — all you have to do is make an account, register your shop, and add your rentals and sales items. It’s important to note that Gearo screens its companies before accepting them onto the site to make sure they are reputable and have a good track record, which further eases the process from a consumer standpoint.

Check out Gearo’s website for yourself and stay tuned as it expands its inventory.