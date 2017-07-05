Mountain Hardwear’s ‘Ghost Whisperer’ sleeping bag inspired by iconic jacket

Why it matters to you These sleeping bags bring a level of warmth and comfort in a super lightweight package.

When outdoor gear manufacturer Mountain Hardwear set out to create a new line of sleeping bags, it didn’t have to look very far to find inspiration. The company’s Ghost Whisperer jacket is amongst the most iconic products in the outdoor industry, setting new standards for weight, warmth, and comfort when it was released back in 2013. The down jacket went on to become one of the company’s best-selling products of all time, and now it is hoping to replicate some of that success by applying similar design elements to its latest sleeping bags as well.

The Ghost Whisperer sleeping bag is not due to be released until the spring of 2018, but on a recent visit to Mountain Hardwear headquarters near San Francisco, our friends at GearJunkie were able to score a sneak preview of the new product. The site reports that the new bags will be made from similar materials as the jacket from which draws their name. The result should be a similar level of performance in terms of warmth-to-weight ratio, which should be good news for anyone who counts ounces when setting out into the backcountry.

GearJunkie reports that the Ghost Whisperer sleeping bag will feature 900-fill goose down (RDS-certified, of course) and an outer shell made of lightweight nylon ripstop fabrics. The bags will reportedly be available in two versions, one rated for use in temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit and the other for 40 degrees. Both versions can reportedly stuff down to incredibly small sizes (just 5 inches by 11 inches for the 40-degree model) and are extremely lightweight. According to reports, the 20-degree version will tip the scales at 1 pound, 13 ounces, while the 40-degree model will weigh just 1 pound, 1 ounce. Other nice features include a no-snag zipper and an ergonomically designed mummy hood for added comfort.

When the new sleeping bags ship next spring, they will carry a hefty price tag. GearJunkie says that both versions will come in regular and long sizes, with the 40-degree models selling for $400 and $430, respectively. Meanwhile, the 20-degree bag will go for $580 (regular) and $610 (long). That is a steep price to pay compared to competing sleeping bags with similar temperature ratings, but the level of performance offered by the Ghost Whisperer should make them an enticing option for the fast and light backpacking crowd.