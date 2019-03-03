Google Maps adds Lime bike and scooter feature to more cities globally

Share

A few months back, Google Maps teamed up with Lime to help riders locate its dockless scooters, ebikes, and pedal bikes more easily.

The feature launched in 13 cities globally, 11 of them in the U.S., with the two-wheelers showing up in Google Maps in just a few taps.

On Sunday, Google announced it’s expanding Lime’s integration with Maps to 80 additional cities around the world, most of them in the U.S. (see the full list at the end of this article).

“When you need to travel short distances or that last mile, Google Maps can tell you if a Lime vehicle is available, how long it will take to walk to the vehicle, an estimate of how much your ride could cost, along with your total journey time and ETA,” Google Maps product manager Vishal Dutta wrote in a post announcing the extended coverage.

To use the feature, navigate to your destination in Google Maps on Android or iOS and then tap on the transit icon to see your nearby options. If a Lime scooter, ebike, or pedal bike is available, Maps will provide all the information you need, as described by Dutta. Finally, tap on the Lime card and you’ll be taken to the app, which will show you the precise location of the vehicle so that you can get started.

Lime took a hit to its reputation recently when a software fault caused some of its electric scooters to suddenly brake, putting some riders in the hospital. The San Francisco-based company is working to fix the issue but for now has urged users to ride with caution and to keep to sensible speeds when going downhill.

As promised, here are all the new cities that now show Lime’s transportation options in Google Maps:

U.S.:

Arizona (Mesa, Scottsdale), Arkansas (Little Rock), California (Monterey, Mountain View, San Marcos, Santa Barbara), Colorado (Denver), Florida (Miami, Orlando), Georgia (Atlanta, Statesboro), Idaho (Boise), Indiana (Bloomington, South Bend), Kentucky (Louisville), Massachusetts (Arlington, Bedford, Belmont, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Milton, Needham, Newton, Revere, Waltham, Watertown, Winthrop), Michigan (Lansing), Nevada (Reno), Missouri (St. Louis), New Jersey (Keyport, Metuchen, Plainsfield), New York (Ithaca, Queens, Rockaways), North Carolina (Charlotte, Charlottesville, Greensboro, Greenville, Jacksonville, Raleigh/Durham), Ohio (Columbus, Oxford), Oklahoma (Oklahoma City, Tulsa), Rhode Island (Providence), Tennessee (Memphis, Nashville), Texas (Corpus Christi, Lubbock), Utah (Salt Lake City), Virginia (Harrisonburg), Washington (Tacoma), Washington DC.

International:

Brussels, Calgary, Christchurch, London, Lyon, Madrid, Malaga, Malmö, Marseille, Mexico City, Milton Keynes, Oxford, Pamplona, Paris, Poznan, Stockholm, Sydney, Tel Aviv, Vienna, Warsaw, Wellington, Wroclaw, Zaragoza

The launch cities for the feature included Austin, Baltimore, Dallas, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, San Diego, Oakland, San Antonio, San Jose, Scottsdale, and Seattle in the U.S., along with Brisbane in Australia, and Auckland in New Zealand.