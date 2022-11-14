The Google Pixel 6a had good cameras, an average display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and more. While the $449 device was among the better ones in the segment, Google is working to further improve its successor. The Google Pixel 7a could add a new camera sensor for improved photography, a 90Hz refresh rate, and wireless charging to the feature list.

According to Tweets from Kuba Wojciechowski, who has reported correct information in the past, the Pixel 7a is code-named “Lynx.” He discovered all the new information by digging into the camera drivers. Wojciechowski found that “Lynx” is a midrange smartphone and its camera setup is called “Pixel 22 Mid-range.” He also found that the reference to GN1, which was a moniker used for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s Samsung sensor, has been removed.

As the driver gets more detailed, it shows just two cameras: “l10_wide” (IMX787) and “l10_UW” (IMX712). This means we should expect the Pixel 7a to sport a dual rear camera setup with a primary lens and an ultrawide-angle sensor.

By contrast, the Pixel 6a features the Sony IMX363 sensor. If the new leak is to be believed, the previous Sony sensor will be replaced by the Sony IMX787 sensor, which should offer great camera improvements, especially when combined with Google’s software processing. The Pixel 6a had an inconsistent primary camera, so we hope the new sensor and software optimization fixes the issue on the upcoming Pixel 7a.

Apart from the camera information, it looks like the Pixel 7a will have support for wireless charging. This would be a first for any a-series Pixel device. Wireless charging is still seen as a premium feature in the US, so it is limited to flagship devices as of now. However, it looks like the wireless charging speed will be limited to 5 watts. We hope this isn’t true since 5W is too slow for 2022 standards.

Lastly, the Google Pixel 7a is touted to sport a 1080p panel from Samsung with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. For the unaware, the Pixel 6a’s refresh rate was limited to 60Hz. You can also expect the upcoming smartphone to borrow AI features from the Pixel 7 lineup.

