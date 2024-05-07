Google just launched a new Pixel Tablet … kind of

With the excitement of the Google Pixel 8a launch, it might have passed a little unnoticed that Google also launched a new Pixel Tablet — though not exactly. For one thing, the “new” Pixel Tablet is the exact same device as the “old” Pixel Tablet. We mean that literally: same specs, same look, same screen. The only difference with the newly launched Pixel Tablet is that it’ll be sold without its charging/speaker dock, unlike the previous model, which included it.

At $399, the new Pixel Tablet is $100 cheaper than the earlier model, but that’s to be expected — both because it doesn’t come with any hardware refresh and also because it cuts the dock. It’s also worth noting that it will not be launched with any new first-party accessories like a keyboard or stylus, which were previously rumored for the tablet.

Recommended Videos

If you need a specs refresher, the Pixel Tablet has a 10.95-inch, 2560 x 1600 display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, and a Google Tensor G2 processor. The front and rear cameras have matching 8-megapixel sensors. This hardware wasn’t great when the tablet first came out, but now, in 2024, it feels positively dated.

When Digital Trends reviewed the Pixel Tablet, we noted the following: “The Google Pixel Tablet is a novel idea that misses the mark. With poor hardware choices, limited specs, and a fairly high price, it’s a rough entry in the Pixel family.”

If we had to guess, Google intends to reposition the Pixel Tablet as a midrange or budget slate. That’s the only explanation we can think of for not making any changes aside from price while still launching it as a new product. With most of the high-end tablet market dominated by Apple and Samsung, Google might see an entry point a tier above the more affordable Amazon Fire tablets, but that’ll be a challenging place to enter. Most people want a very cheap tablet or an iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab. There’s very little space in-between where Google’s likely to see success.

Preorders for the “new” Pixel Tablet will start on Tuesday, May 7, and the device will be available on Tuesday, May 14.

Editors' Recommendations