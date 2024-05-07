 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google just launched a new Pixel Tablet … kind of

By
The Google Pixel Tablet sitting outside with its screen on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

With the excitement of the Google Pixel 8a launch, it might have passed a little unnoticed that Google also launched a new Pixel Tablet — though not exactly. For one thing, the “new” Pixel Tablet is the exact same device as the “old” Pixel Tablet. We mean that literally: same specs, same look, same screen. The only difference with the newly launched Pixel Tablet is that it’ll be sold without its charging/speaker dock, unlike the previous model, which included it.

At $399, the new Pixel Tablet is $100 cheaper than the earlier model, but that’s to be expected — both because it doesn’t come with any hardware refresh and also because it cuts the dock. It’s also worth noting that it will not be launched with any new first-party accessories like a keyboard or stylus, which were previously rumored for the tablet.

Recommended Videos

If you need a specs refresher, the Pixel Tablet has a 10.95-inch, 2560 x 1600 display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, and a Google Tensor G2 processor. The front and rear cameras have matching 8-megapixel sensors. This hardware wasn’t great when the tablet first came out, but now, in 2024, it feels positively dated.

Someone putting the Google Pixel Tablet on its charging dock.
Google

When Digital Trends reviewed the Pixel Tablet, we noted the following: “The Google Pixel Tablet is a novel idea that misses the mark. With poor hardware choices, limited specs, and a fairly high price, it’s a rough entry in the Pixel family.”

Related

If we had to guess, Google intends to reposition the Pixel Tablet as a midrange or budget slate. That’s the only explanation we can think of for not making any changes aside from price while still launching it as a new product. With most of the high-end tablet market dominated by Apple and Samsung, Google might see an entry point a tier above the more affordable Amazon Fire tablets, but that’ll be a challenging place to enter. Most people want a very cheap tablet or an iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab. There’s very little space in-between where Google’s likely to see success.

Preorders for the “new” Pixel Tablet will start on Tuesday, May 7, and the device will be available on Tuesday, May 14.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Section Editor, Mobile
Ajay Kumar is the Section Editor, Mobile overseeing Digital Trend's coverage of phones, tablets, wearables, and other mobile…
Why you need to be excited about the Google Pixel 8a
A person holding the Google Pixel 8, showing the screen.

This is going to be a busy year for Google Pixel devices. In less than a month, Google is expected to launch its first new Pixel of the year with the Google Pixel 8a. Following that, we're expecting a Google Pixel Fold 2, possibly another Pixel Tablet, the Pixel 9 series, and a Pixel Watch 3 later in the fall.

There's plenty to look forward to with all of those Pixels, but if you ask me, I think the Pixel 8a is the most promising of the bunch. In a year when Google has exciting upgrades planned for its flagship and foldable phones, Google's budget-focused omodel is what's really on my mind.
Google is at its best with cheaper phones
The Google ixel 3a XL (left) and Pixel 3 XL Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Read more
Something strange might happen to the Google Pixel Fold 2
A person holding the Google Pixel Fold showing the hinge.

Google Pixel Fold 2 render SmartPrix / OnLeaks

It seems the “Pixel Fold” line is dead at Google after merely a single outing. Instead, Google is planning to fold it into the mainline Pixel series of flagship phones. According to Android Authority, which cites software builds targeting Google’s upcoming phones, the next Google foldable might go by the name "Pixel 9 Pro Fold" rather than the expected Pixel Fold 2 branding.

Read more
The 6 biggest announcements we expect from Google I/O 2024
Google I/O 2019

Google will hold its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2024, on May 14 in Mountain View, California. The event is about a month away, and we're expecting a few big announcements.

As with any Google I/O event, this year's conference will start with a big opening keynote presentation from CEO Sundar Pichai. But what actual announcements are we looking forward to? Here are a few of the biggest things that we are likely to see at Google I/O 2024.
Android 15

Read more