The Daylight DC1 is one of the coolest tablets I’ve seen in years

Daylight DC1 e-ink tablet
New tablets these days tend to be kind of boring. Sure, they’re getting ever-thinner like the latest iPad Pro, packing in 2K OLED screens and more-capable chipsets, but there’s not a lot that’s unique. That’s what makes the Daylight DC1 so interesting.

It’s an Android tablet with a 10.5-inch LivePaper 60-120Hz display, making it as smooth and responsive as any top-tier tablet, except with an e-ink screen, like a Kindle. Under the hood, it has 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage that’s expandable with a microSD card slot — a far cry from the 8GB you get on most e-readers like the Kindle Paperwhite and Oasis.

In theory, you can use the DC1 exactly as you would a regular tablet. This means you can use it for browsing and productivity by attaching a keyboard. It should run every Android app available on the Play Store, including Spotify, Audible, Pocket, Notion, and others.

That’s pretty unique, but what also sets the DC1 apart is that it’s designed to be a tablet that will keep you from getting addicted to using it. The screen has a pure amber backlight, which the company claims will filter out all the blue light, reduce eye strain, and promote better sleep and a healthier circadian rhythm.

The claims sound bold, but many companies have added modes to their devices that warm the screen color temperature and reduce the harshness of blue light. It’s also been well-established that using blue light before bed can disrupt your sleep cycle.

Someone using a stylus to write on the Daylight DC1 tablet.
Like any good e-ink tablet, the Daylight DC1 comes with a Wacom EMR passive stylus for note-taking. It won’t be as feature-rich as the Kobo Stylus 2 that comes with the Kobo Elipsa 2E, but at least it won’t require recharging.

In terms of other specs, there’s Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB-C charging port. The DC1 runs SolOS, a custom Android operating system with a minimalist interface that has notifications off by default. “Our goal is to create devices that encourage users to reconnect with the natural world and their own thoughts, rather than being constantly overstimulated by screens,” Anjan Katta, founder of Daylight, says.

The Daylight DC1 tablet propped up on a stand.
It’s an interesting idea to see a tablet whose premise is to deter you from using it too much. The first set of Daylight DC1s has already been sold out in preorders, but the second batch is now open.

You can pick up a tablet right now for $729 until the batch is sold out. After that, you’ll need to place a preorder for Q1 2025 with a refundable $100 deposit.

