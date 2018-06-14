The versatile HPC Scout is a beast on the road and on the trail

Share

If you’re looking to have your ebike stand out from the crowd, adding speed and versatility it one way to do it. That appears to be exactly what Hi-Power Cycles (HPC) has in mind with its new Scout model, which is capable and affordable in its standard form, but can be modified to become a real beast on the trail with some optional upgrades.

In terms of cycling components, the HPC Scout is nicely equipped with a Rockshox Recon RL suspension, an SRAM GX 11-speed drivetrain, and a Magura hydraulic braking system. It also features an aluminum frame — available in three sizes — and Kenda Havoc Pro tires, to go along with its Truvativ Descendant seat post and handlebars. The basic Scout also features a 750-watt electric motor, which when paired with the standard 596 watt-hour battery gives the ebike a range of as much as 30 miles at trail speeds of up to 32 mph. A built-in color display makes it easy to monitor battery life, distance, and speed, too.

But for those looking for even more performance from their electric bikes, Hi-Power Cycles has some additional options that can provide increased speed and range. For example, the Scout’s electric drive system can be upgraded to either a 1,500-watt or 2,000-watt model, raising the top speed to 35 and 40 mph, respectively. Those upgrades don’t come cheap, however, as the 1,500-watt variant adds $500 to the price, while the 2,000-watt motor will set you back $1,000. Similarly, the battery can also be upgraded to a 673 or 842 watt-hour version, which increases the range of the bike to 34 miles and 42 miles. The smaller of those batteries is a modest $150 upgrade, while the larger tacks an additional $400 onto the price.

HPC says that the Scout is a versatile bike that can be used for both daily commutes and off-road exploration. To that end, the ebike offers both pedal-assist and full-throttle modes, giving riders the choice to use whichever option best suits their needs. Pedal assist tends to work well while weaving through traffic, while the instant-power that comes with the throttle control is handy on the trail.

The HPC Scout starts at $3,995 and is available now.