Charge into the new year by taking IZIP’s 2018 ebike lineup for a spin

In many places, it is much too cold to commute by bicycle. With the holiday season in full effect, cyclists should turn their heads to next season. To prepare for warmer weather, IZIP has announced its 2018 lineup of ebikes. This new lineup features four new models that vary in style and performance to suit a rider’s needs.

Those looking for speeding through the city should consider the E3 Dash. As its name suggests, this ebike will get riders where they need to go quickly. The Dash features a 28 mph TranzX Center Motor, 700c wheels, and RockShox Paragon front suspension. Potholes and speed bumps won’t do any hard to this ebike. Additions such as the alloy fenders and rear pannier rack make it perfect for commuting, even in the rain.

For a higher-end commuter bike, the E3 Moda goes just as fast as the Dash, but with a few extra perks. The Brose motor is integrated into the downtube of this ebike with bright lights to keep riders well lit at night. With its 10-speed drivetrain, the Moda functions perfectly as a standard road bike. Cyclists can exercise are ride leisurely at their own discretion.

Sometimes cyclists are looking for leisure, not exercise. The E3 Zuma was inspired by the relaxed lifestyle at Zuma Beach, California. With a low center of gravity, this ebike is easy to keep balanced. It also features a long-range battery for those weekend adventures.

The complete opposite of a leisurely ride is one full of rough terrain. The E3 Peak DS was designed for steep and bumpy trails. It features 130 millimeters of RockShox full suspension. A high-end Bosch Performance CX mid-motor and a short chainstay give the Peak DS excellent handling when it’s needed most.

All of IZIP’s 2018 lineup is available for purchase on its website. Prices for their newest bikes range from $1,840 to $4,600.

If any cyclists are looking to dispose of an old ebike, IZIP also leads the program Call2Recycle. It accepts old batteries and disposes of them in an environmentally responsible way. Drop-off sites are located all around the United States and Canada.