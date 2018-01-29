LifeStraw makes drinking water safer with lead filtration technology

LifeStraw is known for its innovative water filtration and purification products in addition to its dedication to providing safe drinking water to children in developing countries. The company’s two-stage filtration process will soon be expanded to include lead filtration. Lead filtration will be incorporated into two of LifeStraw’s most popular products and featured in a new gravity filter designed for communities affected by natural disasters.

LifeStraw’s current two-stage filtration process includes an activated carbon capsule that reduces bad taste, chlorine, and organic chemical matter in addition to a hollow fiber membrane that removes up to 99.99 percent of waterborne protozoa and bacteria. The company’s new lead filtration system will be integrated into the LifeStraw Go 2-stage and LifeStraw Play products. The LifeStraw Go 2-stage features the company’s current filtration technology in a 22-ounce, BPA-free water bottle that is available in five different colors. The activated carbon capsule effectively filters 100 liters of water and the fiber membrane technology filters to up to 1,000 liters of water. Replacement carbon capsule and hollow fiber membrane cartridges are available.

LifeStraw will also integrate lead filtration technology into its LifeStraw Play product, a BPA-free, 10-ounce water bottle designed specifically for children. The LifeStraw Play features the same two-stage filtration process as the LifeStraw Go 2-stage. It is sturdy and leakproof, ideal for children on the go, and also available in five different colors.

In addition to complementing two of its most popular products, LifeStraw introduces lead filtration in its new four-liter Flex Gravity product, the company’s first gravity filter with lead reduction designed for groups in the outdoors and communities affected by natural disasters. This new product adds to the company’s mission to make the world a healthier, more sustainable place. All of the new lead filtration products meet or exceed the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF-53) standards for lead reduction.

“LifeStraw’s innovation provides peace of mind for consumers drinking from a local tap or outdoor devotees hydrating from a backcountry river. By adding lead reduction technology to LifeStraw’s Play and Go filtration bottles and introducing Flex Gravity, more consumers have access to clean water on-demand, nearly anywhere,” Alison Hill, managing director of LifeStraw, said in a press release. These new products will be unveiled at the 2018 Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show — but that’s not all.

For each LifeStraw product purchase, the company provides one school child in a developing country safe drinking water for an entire year. In addition to unveiling this new line of lead filtration products, LifeStraw will soon reach an important milestone. In February, LifeStraw will provide clean drinking water to its one-millionth child.