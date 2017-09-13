DelFast ebike goes the distance with its record-setting range

Why it matters to you Electric vehicles can fill consumers with range anxiety. With over 200 miles of range, the DelFast eBike won't cause any stress.

When it comes to the average ebike, the range typically varies from 20 to 50 miles. For those who like to use their bikes on outdoor adventures outside of the city, this is not enough. In order to take people farther, the DelFast ebike has a maximum range of over 200 miles.

To be more exact, the DelFast eBike tops out at 236 miles and is aimed at those who like to enjoy long-distance trips both in and out of urban areas. At the heart of such a long-ranged ebike is a big battery. DelFast’s bicycle uses a U.S.-made battery capable of 3,000 cycles along with energy recuperation. For those smaller trips where battery power is less precious, the bike features two USB chargers for charging a phone or tablet.

On an ebike, 236 miles sounds like an incredibly long trip, but DelFast has made sure its ebike won’t make it feel that way. At cruising speed, the bike travels between 25 and 28 miles per hour. For those really in a hurry, they can push it a little further to a maximum of 35 miles per hour. In order to get the most time out of a single charge, DelFast recommends an average speed of 16 miles per hour. Cyclists can swap on the fly between pedal-assist and three different power modes.

Other features packed into the DelFast eBike include GPS tracking, signaling, immobilizer, remote start, and a mobile companion app. Design wise, the company created a blend between a cross-country motorcycle and a mountain bike.

“With this bike, you can ride around the city, off-road and, most importantly, for long distances,” said DelFast’s CEO Daniel Tonkopiy in a statement.

Originally just a delivery service, DelFast has been using ebikes to make deliveries around Ukraine, Poland, and Kazakhstan since 2015. After making its delivery bikes travel faster and farther, they finally decided to release the bike to the public.

The DelFast ebike isn’t available just yet, but the Kickstarter campaign will launch on September 20 with prices starting at $2,989. For those looking to see the bike in person, it makes its first appearance at the Interbike International Expo in Las Vegas from September 20 to 22.