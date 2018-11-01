This low-maintenance ebike makes it easy to get into urban commuting

Share

For the past four years Priority Bicycles has made it a mission to deliver good-looking, dependable, and low-maintenance bikes built specifically with the urban commuter in mind. That meant finding the right cycling component that not only work well together, but also is durable and reliable enough to avoid regular breakdowns and costly repairs. The result has been a line of high-quality commuter bikes in a variety of styles to appeal to nearly any rider. Now, Priority is bringing that same sensibility to the ebike market by introducing its first low-maintenance electric bicycle.

The new Priority Embark will officially go on sale on Thursday, November 1, bringing some intriguing technology along with it. The company’s first ebike will come equipped with the latest-generation Bosch electric motor, an Enviolo Trekking CVT (continues variable transmission) hub, and a Gates Carbon Drive Belt, which has been a signature component on Priority bikes from the beginning. Those systems work in conjunction with one another to give the Embark a pedal-assisted top speed of 20 mph and a range of up to 50 miles.

Built to be as low-maintenance as possible, the Embark’s components were selected because they are reliable and durable in a variety of weather conditions. For instance, the Trekking CVT hub was chosen because it offers seamless shifting year-round, regardless of temperature or precipitation. Similarly, the Gates Carbon Drive uses a reinforced carbon belt that doesn’t require oil, won’t rust, and is unaffected by the elements, making it virtually maintenance free. That isn’t something that can be said of the chain found on most other bikes.

The Embark’s other components include Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, WTB Horizon tubeless tires, a WTB saddle, a lightweight — yet durable — aluminum frame, and an integrated lighting system. To help further keep maintenance to a minimum, there are very few other parts for riders to worry about, as the Embark is meant to be used in an urban setting on daily basis with little worry over breakdowns.

“As the ebike market has grown, there are a lot of options in the ebike space. We chose to build the Embark using long-lasting, top-quality features that will require less maintenance costs over time, and offers the best feature set for the price on the market,” Priority founder Dave Weiner said in a statement.

The Embark costs $3,999, which includes white glove delivery and assembly courtesy of Velofix. For more information, visit the Priority Bicycle website.