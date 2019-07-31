Outdoors

Lyft pulls its bikes from San Francisco streets after apparent battery fires

Trevor Mogg
By

Lyft has been forced to pull its new electric bikes from the streets of San Francisco following reports of two fires in the last five days. No one was riding the bikes at the time and there were no reports of injuries.

Lyft’s app-based bikesharing scheme recently rebranded from Ford GoBike to Bay Wheels, which is operated by Lyft-owned Motivate, the largest bikeshare operator in North America.

The bikes that caught fire are part of a fleet that arrived on the streets of San Francisco just two months ago as a replacement for older Lyft two-wheelers. Until the suspension, the bikes were also offered in nearby San Jose and Oakland,

Photos posted on social media showed the charred remains of the two bikes in what appear to have been rather ferocious fires. The cause of each blaze is yet to be confirmed, but the culprit could turn out to be the lithium-ion battery that powers the pedal-assist two-wheelers.

In a message tweeted by Bay Wheels on Wednesday, the company said it was “temporarily making the ebike fleet unavailable” while it examined the precise cause of the fires, adding that it hopes the make the bicycles available again “soon.”

The troubling incident is the second to be suffered by Lyft’s bikesharing operation in a matter of months. In April, it was prompted to temporarily remove 3,000 of its pedal-assist bikes from the streets in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco after riders complained of an issue with the front-wheel brake.

Services using electric rideables such as bikes and scooters have swept through U.S. cities in recent years, transforming the way people get around.

But the technology that powers the vehicles clearly needs some work, with a range of issues having forced many operators to suspend their services while they work on a fix.

Aside from Lyft’s problems, scootersharing service Lime recently had to warn people to take greater care while riding down steep hills following reports of a firmware bug causing excessive and sudden braking with a small number of its scooters. That’s now been fixed, though riders on any scooter or bicycle should still proceed with caution when traveling down steep streets or pathways.

We’ve reached out to Lyft for more information on the fires and will update this article if we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's how to download podcasts and listen to them on Android or iOS
Whistle Go Explore
Wearables

Whistle's new Go Explore tracker goes beyond GPS to monitor your pet's health

Whistle's latest line of pet trackers don't just track activity and GPS, but health trends as well. The Whistle Go and the Whistle Go Explore use research collected in a three-year span from more than 55,000 dogs.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
wenzel 8 pax klondike tent amazon
Deals

Get 37% off the Wenzel Klondike tent on Amazon, and take the family camping

Vacations don't always need to be posh. Economize your dollar to the fullest with the Wenzel eight-person Klondike Tent for $80 less than its usual price of $220. Get your home away from home for only $140 on Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
gotrax g2 electric scooter amazon deal
Deals

Looking for an electric scooter for your commute? Amazon drops $52 off Gotrax G2

An electric scooter is a great way to get from one class to the next without walking. If you are looking for a folding one, the Gotrax G2 Electric Scooter is a great option. Get yours from Amazon today to save $52.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
ozark trail camping sets walmart deal 22 piece combo set
Deals

Headed to an outdoor escapade? These camping sets are discounted on Walmart

Going to an outdoor escapade this summer but still going through your campsite checklist? Walmart currently has solid deals on Ozark Trail’s 22-piece and 28-piece camping combo sets that you may want to check out.
Posted By Erica Katherina
walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 15 serving indoor outdoor grill with ceramic plates 3
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 50% off the price of George Foreman electric grills

The George Foreman electric grill can give you the same grilling experience inside your home. If you’re thinking of buying one, Amazon is selling it by up to 50% off its price so you better hurry and check them out here.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals have ended. Amazon will continue to have sales through Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all the way through Prime Day 2020.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
sonys reon pocket is a smartphone controlled wearable air conditioner sony
Emerging Tech

Sony’s Reon Pocket is a smartphone-controlled wearable air conditioner

Sometimes it feels like there's no escaping extreme temperatures, especially when you have to venture outside and face the weather. Sony may have a solution, however, in the form of a small, wearable air conditioner.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Rylo
Deals

Get the Rylo Action Cam at a discounted price of $350 on Best Buy and Amazon now

The usually $500 Rylo Action Camera is now only $350. Order from Best Buy for the option to pay six monthly payments of $58.34. Save an additional $50 if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card and use the gift card.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best cars for camping car
Cars

Built-in coolers, tents, and kitchenettes make these the best cars for camping

For a successful camping trip, you’ll need a tent, s’mores, and some quality humans to share them with. A good car can transform the entire experience, though, so we’re counting down 15 of the best cars for camping.
Posted By Ronan Glon
segway electric scooter and more amazon prime day deals es2 lifestyle 03
Deals

Score a Segway electric scooter for its lowest price with this exclusive deal

For a limited time, tech retailer Wellbots is providing an exclusive discount for Digital Trends readers on both the Ninebot by Segway ES2 and ES4 scooters. All you need to do is enter our exclusive code at checkout to claim the savings.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Nike Joyride
Health & Fitness

Materials in new Nike Joyride running shoes put environmentalists on alert

Nike Joyride is a new type of cushioning designed for use in running shoes, but its reliance on microplastics is already causing some to question its long-term impact on the environment.
Posted By Kraig Becker
specialized turbo ebikes creo 6
Health & Fitness

Specialized’s new road ebike will cure your range anxiety for good

Specialized's new road ebike weigh just 26.8 pounds, offers pedal assist speeds of up to 28 miles per hour, and has a range of as far as 120 miles between recharges, virtually eliminating range anxiety altogether.
Posted By Kraig Becker
awesome tech you cant buy yet voyager kettle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Collapsible coffee kettles and tiny robotic arms

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Warm weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke.
Posted By Lucas Coll