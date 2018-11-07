Digital Trends
Outdoors

These bike lights use the magic of magnetism to generate power

Kraig Becker
By
1 of 6
Magnetic Bike Lights
Magnetic Bike Lights
Magnetic Bike Lights
Magnetic Bike Lights
Magnetic Bike Lights
Magnetic Bike Lights

Many cyclists have a love-hate relationship with bike lights. On the one hand, they increase safety in low-light conditions and allow riders to see the trail or road after dark. On the other hand, battery operated lights need to be recharged regularly, while those powered by a dynamo mounted to the bike create friction and drag that slows the rider down. But a new option that recently launched on Kickstarter promises to change that by using magnets mounted to the bike itself to create the power necessary to run the light.

The principle behind the Magnic Microlights is a surprisingly simple and effective one. The lights employ eddy current induction to generate power, which, in a nutshell, involves changing the properties of a magnetic field to create electricity in a conductor. In this case, energy is drawn from the moving bicycle tire, which generates its own magnetic field as it rotates. That field interacts with the magnets inside the Microlights, creating a steady supply of power, all without the need for batteries or cables. Better still, there is no need to touch the tire either, which eliminates the friction created by most bike dynamos.

To be clear, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen bike lights powered by magnets. What makes the new Magnic Microlights special, however, is that they are reportedly the smallest non-contact bike dynamos ever created. Those dynamos come integrated with the lights and mount on a bike’s brake shoes instantly creating power without the need to install any extra equipment.

According to the Microlights Kickstarter page, the system has been tested on a variety of mountain and road bikes and works on traditional brake pads as well as all disc brakes, with the exception of Vbrake/Canti systems. There are separate models for the front and back, with the rear versions serving as brake lights, too. The beam generated from those lights can be adjusted to increase visibility as well.

The team behind the Magnic Microlights is hoping to raise $80,000 to get the product into production. As of this writing, it is a little more than halfway to that goal with more than a month to go in the crowdfunding campaign. If it is successful, the new bike lights are expected to start shipping in May with prices varying based on the model. Early bird supporters can reserve one now at a discount of course, but as always it pays to understand the risks involved with any crowdfunding campaign. That said, this team has delivered on similar campaigns in the past and this just could be the battery-free, cable-free bike light you’ve been searching for.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Miracle medical moment as legally blind man sees with bionic eye
Up Next

DT Daily: Foldable phones, Facebook mulligans, and more
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Take a shower with Alexa and skating on snow

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Product Review

You’ll hate the iPad Pro’s price, but you’re going to want one anyway

Apple has unveiled a big redesign for the iPad Pro, slimming down the bezels, adding Face ID, and the ability to magnetically attach and charge the Apple Pencil. All of this comes at a high cost however, as the iPad Pro starts at $799.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
2019 harley davidson livewire electric motorcycle 03
Cars

Harley-Davidson teases components and style of its electric LiveWire

Harley-Davidson released many but not all details for the all-electric 2019 LiveWire. Pricing and specifications won't be revealed until January 2019, but now we know its major components, and what the long-awaited LiveWire will look like.
Posted By Bruce Brown
raylier glowing leather jacket biking banni re lancement
Cars

Bright idea: this motorcycle jacket has built-in lights that sync with your bike

Motorbike leathers are there to protect riders from injury, but they can make bikers difficult to see in the dark. A stylish new LED-equipped leather jacket hopes to change all that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Outdoors

The best snowshoes you can buy right now (updated for 2018)

Snowshoeing is a great way to stay fit and active during the winter months, but finding the right pair can be a challenge. Here are our picks of the five best snowshoes available today to keep you moving on the trail this winter.
Posted By Kraig Becker
polar releases vantage m and v fitness wearables vignette feat
Mobile

Polar’s latest Vantage fitness watches are now available for purchase

Polar launched its latest lineup of devices. Known as the Polar Vantage V and the Polar Vantage M, both provide a new optical heart rate sensor, additional tracking metrics, and more.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
bridger teton forest drone video more than just forests
Photography

See the National Forests like never before in this awe-inspiring drone video

What's the difference between a National Park and a National Forest? Drones. With no ban on drones in National Forests -- at least, not yet -- filmmakers have a way to capture the immensity of these locations with stunning results.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Home Theater

Get loud with the best outdoor speakers to rock your party in any weather

From rugged, solar-powered backwoods listening companions to floating pool party jam boxes, the best outdoor speakers partner with your lifestyle to let you listen to your favorite tunes wherever you go.
Posted By Parker Hall
starship technologies launch robot package delivery dsc6480 crop
Emerging Tech

Autonomous package-delivery robots are ready to steal your mailman’s job

Starship Technologies is launching a robot package-delivery service in the U.S. and U.K. For a monthly subscription, customers can get packages delivered at a time of their convenience.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Priority Bicycles Embark ebike
Outdoors

This low-maintenance ebike makes it easy to get into urban commuting

Priority Bicycle's new Embark model is an ebike that has been built to be a low-maintenance model built with urban commuters in mind by offering reliable and durable components built to last.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Snowfeet
Outdoors

Snowfeet combine skiing and skating into one awesome new sport

Snowfeet are sandal-like footwear that slip on over winter shoes or snowboard boots, turning them into a set of skates that allow the wearer to slide across snow or glide downhill.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Suunto Spartan Sport Baro
Outdoors

Built to take a beating and still perform, these are the best hiking watches

A proper hiking watch should track exercise metrics and act as a navigational co-pilot during any kind of hike. Ideally, it'll even have a built-in GPS system and sensors. Here are five of the best hiking watches.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins