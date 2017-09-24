Camp on a cliffside at the edge of the ocean in the Malibu Dream Airstream

Why it matters to you The Malibu Dream Airstream campsite is the perfect off-the-grid getaway for outdoor lovers seeking refuge from fast-paced city life.

Imagine camping in an Airstream bus surrounded by nothing but miles and miles of wilderness. Sound like a fantasy? It’s actually a real thing — Airbnb lists the Malibu Dream Airstream for rent on its website, to any outdoor enthusiast seeking a weekend or week-long escape from the bustle of city life.

The most unbelievable part? This pristine stretch of paradise is located just outside of Los Angeles — and yet it’s so remote that at night you can look up and see nothing but a black velvet curtain dotted with millions of stars, completely undisturbed by the reach of the city lights.

The Airstream is perched on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, with acres of untouched nature sprawling out in all directions. But this is not just any Airstream — it has been stripped down to its frame and redesigned into a spectacular studio living quarter by a Malibu designer seeking an idyllic place to relax and unwind. The camper features three expansive glass panels that slide open to reveal a massive cantilevered deck covered halfway by a wooden roof elegantly equipped with a pair of bamboo curtains.

The interior features tastefully designed upholstery including thick wool rugs and cotton poufs. The deck furniture is a bonus, offering an inviting location to lounge and soak in the peaceful ambience of your remote surroundings. From the deck you can peer out across the undulating peaks of the Santa Monica mountains and the Pacific Ocean lapping the shore far below you. Santa Monica’s highest mountain is located directly behind the property.

The listing outlines a range of things to do during your stay, including surfing Malibu beaches, hiking Sandstone Peak, and dining at Neptune’s Net. The Airstream campsite features a queen-sized bed, pull-out sofa, kitchenette, fridge, and a separate bathroom. A 12V DC system powers the LED lights, stereo, and speakers and you can use the stereo to charge your phone if you must, but there’s no phone reception here anyway. Two roads provide access to the campsite, both of which transition to dirt near the end of the drive, adding a little spice to your off-grid adventure.

You can book the Airstream camper for $500 per night on the Airbnb website, although the listing is weather dependent.