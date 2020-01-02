While it may not feel like it across a good deal of the country this week, winter is here. Colder weather is coming soon, and it’s time to make sure you have a good winter jacket to keep you warm. Outdoor clothing retailer Moosejaw is running its winter “Don’t Go Extinct” sale, saving you up to 40% — and in some cases even more.

We’ve spotted deals on top name clothing brands, including Columbia, Keen, Prana, and others. Many of the deals we’ve spotted are the cheapest they’ve been this season. Moosejaw has excellent deals on a variety of winter needs, including jackets, outerwear, footwear, backpacks, sleeping bags, and even a few tents.

For those of us that wear more common sizes, mid-winter is typically the best time to shop for a coat. The selection is the best, and the sales get much better as retailers begin to thin out their inventory. While those who need smaller or larger sizes might be able to wait, if you wear a medium or large, now is the time to buy if you have your eye on a particular jacket style or color.

Jackets

Among men’s coats, our favorite that still has a good selection left is the Columbia Centennial Down Jacket. Usually a $180 jacket, Moosejaw has several color options and sizes available for just $116, a 36% savings. We’re especially big fans of the 650 fill power down insulation, which keeps you warm even on the coldest of winter nights. It’s not bulky either and includes an adjustable hood to keep your head warm too.

For women, we’d pick the Columbia Women’s Hawks Prairie Hybrid Jacket. On sale for $106 (41% off its typical retail price of $180), We’re fans of the longer cut of this jacket as it helps retain more heat overall, and its lack of bulk allows you to move around comfortably. Buyers also compliment the overall design of the jacket.

If you’re looking for a women’s coat that looks less like a raincoat and a little more fashionable, we spotted a great deal on the Prana Women’s Sakari Jacket, on sale for just $80, a 55% savings. Only small and medium sizes are available, however. Those needing a larger size jacket along the same lines might be interested in taking a look at the Lucia instead for $90 (47% off), which is available in natural (which we’d argue is a light beige) in large.



Footwear

There are a ton of options when it comes to footwear, but two that stood out to us were the Sorel Women’s Out N About Plus Tall Boot and the Eddie Bauer Men’s Hunt Pac Boot. Both feature a rubberized sole and toe portion with excellent traction, essential in keeping your feet dry on those winter days, and giving you superior grip when walking on or through the snow. The Sorel boot is taller than your average boot keeping your feet warm and dry, while the Hunt Pac boot features a more traditional shape. Either is great options, with a good deal of stock left.

The Out N About is marked down to $98, saving you $32, while the Hunt Pac is marked down from $160 to just $96, a 40% savings off the regular retail price. In both cases, sizing is limited to current stock, and there isn’t much stock remaining, so you’re going to want to act fast.

If you’re looking for more of a traditional shoe, Keen’s line of waterproof footwear is on sale with decent quantities in a wide variety of styles for as much as 50% off, with a good portion of them at least 20% off their normal prices.

Other Moosejaw Deals

Jackets and footwear aren’t the only things on sale at Moosejaw this week. In backpacks, the extra-large 28-liter Gregory I-Street 28L Backpack is on sale for $82, a 45% savings off its regular $150 price. If you’re thinking of doing some winter camping, this is an excellent price on a pack that can hold a ton of gear. It features dedicated, padded laptop and tablet sleeves to bring your electronics along, and a roll-top closure and removable 1.5-inch hip belt.

Moosejaw is also offering up to 30% off nearly its entire line of Nemo insulated sleeping bags and equally good sales on a variety of tents from manufacturers. Among the tents, The North Face Triarch 1 Tent is one to check out, marked down from $329 to $230 for the retailer’s winter sale.

Moosejaw hasn’t provided any end dates for their winter sale. However, we expect that prices will be good for as long as there’s stock available. As we said, mid-winter sales have the best selection, so if there’s something in particular you like, pick it up now. Yes, it’s likely that some of these may get cheaper as we get later in the season, but from looking through what’s available right now, several sizes and styles are already selling out.

