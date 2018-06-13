The MSR Impact Project accelerates global health and disaster relief efforts

Share

Mountain Safety Research is a well-known entity in the outdoor industry, remarked for its construction of lightweight and technical equipment. Recently, the company has taken a new direction — highlighted by efforts to provide for disaster relief and global health, including six different technologies that will help bring clean water to remote communities. MSR created the SE200 Community Chlorine Maker, which in 2017 allowed the company to provide safe drinking water to more than 250,000 people in more than 30 countries. On Tuesday, June 12, it announced its new MSR Impact Project, which will accelerate the work it is doing for global health and disaster relief.

“Readily available, life-saving technologies like the MSR Community Chlorine Maker are desperately needed in communities far and wide,” Doug Sanders, vice president of MSR, said in a press release. “The launch of the MSR Impact Project is exciting because it empowers the outdoor community to play a vital role in improving access to safe water and hygiene worldwide.”

The MSR Impact Project is a nonprofit fund that will accelerate access to clean drinking water and hygiene for people in need — essentially by speeding up the rate at which future projects can be implemented by raising grant funds. The new platform intends on accomplishing this in three different ways: Direct donations, the Adventures for Impact program, and individual fundraisers. The project’s webpage outlines the different ways the company is making a difference including providing for safe water in rural classrooms, empowering small communities, placing affordable hand-washing stations, and creating safer, cleaner health care centers.

The Adventures for Impact is one of the most interesting facets, outlining how you can travel the world and transform lives at the same time. Individuals will have the ability to go on a memorable adventure with members of the company and spend time working on safe water projects in rural communities. This allows for hands-on involvement at the root of the project — designed for compassionate adventurers who want to be inspired and make a difference in the world. These trips will be partially paid for via fundraising — with climbing Kilimanjaro highlighted as the earliest opportunity. The trip is slated for September 17 to 27 and will follow the popular Machame Route up the mountain. Learn more on MSR’s website.