This bike helmet looks like a baseball cap, is the size of a water bottle

Kraig Becker
Park & Diamond Bike Helmet
A good cycling helmet provides a degree of head protection for riders, potentially saving them from serious injury or even death. Despite the extra measure of safety that a helmet provides, however, some cyclists still choose to take their chances while out on the road by going without one. But a new company called Park & Diamond is looking to change that by introducing a helmet that was designed to overcome the most common objections that riders have to these important pieces of safety equipment.

The Park & Diamond Bike Helmet launched a few days back on Indiegogo, bringing some intriguing features along with it. For starters, the helmet is designed to resemble a baseball cap and reportedly has the comfort to match. This makes it a lot more stylish and natural looking when compared to traditional cycling helmets, which are often large, brightly colored, and oddly shaped. By giving riders an option that more closely resembles something that they would wear when not on their bikes, the hope is that it will eliminate at least one excuse for not using a helmet.

Despite its looks, Park & Diamond says that the Bike Helmet still provides the same level of protection as a regular cycling helmet. Designed by SpaceX engineers, the headwear uses 3D mesh fabrics, EVA foam cushioning, a polycarbonate shell, and patent-pending composite layers for improved impact absorption. The fit of the helmet can also be adjusted for optimal comfort and protection, too, ensuring riders remain safe and shielded in the event of a crash.

The Bike Helmet has a few additional tricks up its sleeve as well, not the least of which is its ability to collapse down in size for easy storage and transport. One of the other objections that riders have is that it can be a challenge to lug a traditional cycling helmet around all day. But Park & Diamond’s model is built in such a way that it can be reduced in size and stored in its own included case. When in this collapsed state it is reportedly about the size of a large water bottle.

In launching its Indiegogo campaign, Park & Diamond had hoped to raise $50,000 to get the Bike Helmet into production. Just a few days into the crowdfunding effort, the company has easily surpassed that goal, raising more than $275,000 as of this writing. That means the helmet should go into production as expected and start shipping in February and selling for $159. Early bird supporters can reserve one now for just $79, however, it is important to understand the risks that come with backing any crowdfunding campaign.

Find out more on the Park & Diamond website.

