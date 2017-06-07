Patagonia’s new daypacks are made for traveling and adventuring

Why it matters to you Patagonia's new daypacks are suitable for a multitude of excursion and contain all sorts of useful compartments.

Patagonia announces its fall 2017 daypack collection — made with more recycled materials and comprising many added features.

The company released six new packs built to last, with styles specific to both men and women. These daypacks provide for excellent organization, are durably crafted with environmentally friendly products, and boast supreme comfort.

This new line of daypacks serve as the ultimate provision for back-to-school activities, traveling abroad, biking, hiking, or journeying to any place adventure takes you.

Spacious compartments offer a padded laptop sleeve and additional tablet pocket, front organization pocket for easy accessory management, and a front stash pocket for quick access to frequently used items.

The Chacabuco, Refugio, and Paxat packs are available in both men’s and women’s styles. The Chacabuco and Refugio packs afford two stretchable side water bottle pockets while the Paxat pack is equipped with two zip versions that can be used to store other items instead.

The padded laptop sleeve in each backpack fits most 15-inch laptops and is separately accessible from the main compartment. Comfort is allocated by breathable mesh utilized in the shoulder straps as well as the adjustable sternum straps.

The Chacabuco style features adjustable cording ideal to fit a bike helmet or for stashing extra clothing layers. Features on the women’s-specific products include a shorter torso length and narrower straps more tapered to fit a women’s form.

The men’s Chacabuco pack is available in a 30-liter size while the women’s version is designed to hold 28 liters. The men’s Paxat pack comes in a 32-liter size for men and a 30-liter for women while the Refugio pack is offered in a 28-liter style for men and a 26-liter style for women.

The men’s and women’s Chacabuco pack can be purchased for $100 on Patagonia’s website. The Paxat pack is available for $120 and the Refugio pack for $90.