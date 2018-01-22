Patagonia’s new line of climbing apparel offers options for rock climbers

In the rock climbing world, there has been a huge transition from traditional climbing pants to yoga pants and boardshorts. More and more people are opting for the added flexibility provided by stretchier, tighter fitting material. In addition, tights allow for greater visibility of your feet, which can improve performance on tiny footholds.

The only problem with dedicated yoga pants and surfing boardshorts is their tendency to get torn up by the rock, but Patagonia presents an ideal solution. The company’s new line of climbing apparel includes yoga-like crops that are made to resist abrasion, looser fitting rock pants that offer the same benefits as tights, and boardshort-like shorts for men — because, let’s face it, fewer men wear tights.

This new line of climbing-specific apparel includes the Fina Rock Crops and Hampi Rock Pants for women, and the Terrabonne Shorts for men. Although Patagonia’s Centered Tights and Crops are included under the Climbing section of its website, they are geared more towards yoga, and this new offering serves to take their place.

The Fina Rock crops boast the look and feel of yoga tights but offers added durability and abrasion resistance, even while encountering sharp granite. The nylon/polyester/spandex blend provides for stretch-knit features in addition to directional wicking, which helps pull moisture away from the body. They were engineered to fit comfortably under a harness with a soft, high-stretch waistband and a lie-flat drawstring. In addition, there are two side pockets for holding small items, situated above the knee but below the harness leg loops. The Fina Rock crops combine the best of both yoga and rock climbing.

For when the weather gets hot and you dread the idea of pulling on a pair of sticky, tight yoga pants, Patagonia offers the Hampi Rock Pants as the perfect substitute. These pants provide the same freedom of movement and comfort as yoga tights with added breathability. The durable hemp/polyester/spandex blend was designed for use under a harness and include drop-in hand pockets with breathable mesh pocket bags. The right pocket is equipped with an internal pocket for securing valuables. The tapered design provides for optimum view of foot placements.

The trend for men has been less toward yoga pants (although there are some men who love tights) and more toward boardshorts. Patagonia included the Terrebonne Shorts in the lineup to give men a lightweight, versatile option. These shorts are breathable and quick-drying, designed with a 100-percent recycled polyester stretch ripstop with a DWR (durable water repellent) finish. The Terrebonne style features a drawcord for adjustability, two drop-in hand pockets, and a back-right zip pocket.

The Fina Rock Crops retail for $90, the Hampi Rock Pants for $80, and the Terrebonne Shorts for $65. You can purchase everything on Patagonia’s website.