REI and Athleta are teaming up to get more women outdoors

In an effort to encourage more women to get outside, two popular brands have announced a partnership that appeals to both companies’ core market. Outdoor gear retailer REI is joining forces with ladie’s fitness clothing manufacturer Athleta to provide more performance apparel options for women. Starting on February 28, a curated selection of Atleta gear will be available in 14 different REI stores across the U.S. and online at REI.com.

Both companies have been instrumental in empowering women to be more healthy and active. Last year, REI launched its Forces of Nature initiative with the sole focus on helping women to become more engaged with the outdoors. As a part of that project, the retailer also launched its three-day Outessa festivals and introduced more ladies-only travel options at REI Adventures. Similarly, Athleta introduced its “Power of She” campaign, which celebrates women who have come together to effect social change.

While announcing this new partnership, REI’s senior vice president of merchandising Susan Viscon said “REI continues to focus on advancing gender equity in the outdoors, and on elevating brands that help customers reach their outdoor goals.” She goes on to add, “We have long admired Athleta for being a leading women’s brand with an extraordinary product line as well as its ‘Power of She’ campaign. Athleta apparel delivers the technical performance our customers are looking for to support their outdoor adventures in designs they will want to wear all day.”

Starting on Wednesday, February 28, Atleta hiking, yoga, and swimwear will begin appearing in a selection of REI stores and on the company’s website. Amongst the products that will be available are the popular Trekkie hiking pants and Powervita yoga tights. The brick and mortar outlets that will carry the clothing will include stores in Seattle, Washington; New York (SoHo); Bloomington, Minnesota; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Santa Monica, California; Bellevue, Washington; Dillon, Colorado; Rockville, Maryland; Dallas, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Burbank, California; Greenwood, Colorado; Rochester, New York; and Washington D.C.

To further promote this new partnership, Athleta and REI are offering free Vinyasa yoga classes in late February and early March. The classes will be held in REI stores and will be taught by Athleta ambassadors. To find out more, visit the REI Outdoor School website.