Revant Optics wants to save the planet one pair of sunglasses at a time

If you’ve ever invested in a good pair of performance sunglasses for use while running, cycling, or hiking, you probably already know how heartbreaking it can be to accidentally break them. Typically, your only recourse is to toss the damaged eyewear into the trash and buy another pair, which is not only hard on the wallet but isn’t great for the environment, either. But Revant Optics is looking to change that by introducing a line of eyewear built to last a lifetime and keep more than a few pairs of sunglasses out of the landfill.

Revant got its start back in 2010 when company founder Jason Bolt took a tumble while riding his mountain bike. Bolt survived the crash, but the lenses on his favorite pair of sunglasses weren’t so lucky. Not wanting to pay for a completely new set of eyewear, he went in search of a way to replace just the damaged parts. He found that the lenses for most models of sunglasses were available, but weren’t always easy for the average consumer to get their hands on. He aimed to change that, and Revant Optics was born.

In the years since then, Revant has helped more than 500,000 customers save some cash by replacing broken or scratched lenses rather than having to buy a whole new pair of sunglasses. Now, the company is bringing that same concept to a whole new level by introducing a line of eyewear that features a modular design that makes replacing individual parts a breeze.

Revant’s lineup includes three different models dubbed the S1L, S2L, and the F1L. The first of those is the company’s ultralight model, weighing in at just 25 grams (.8 ounces). The other two are only slightly heavier and feature frames designed to accommodate prescription lenses. All models include temple sleeves and a nose guard built to keep them firmly in place, even while working up a sweat.

All three models include parts that are modular in design, making it easy to replace anything that breaks. If a customer snaps off an arm, they can order a new one from Revant for a fraction of the cost of buying a whole new pair. The same holds true for the frame as well. It goes without saying that the lenses are replaceable of course, but they are so easy to change that the company is offering a variety of different colors and styles so that users can choose the pair that performs — or looks — the best depending on their current needs. Of course, by repairing your sunglasses rather than replacing them, you’re keeping a lot of plastic out of the garbage too.

Revant launched a Kickstarter campaign to get its new line of sunglasses into production. The company is hoping to raise $25,000 and if successful, they will begin shipping all three models in June. The S1L, S2L, and F1L will sell for $155 each, with discounts being offered for early bird supporters. As always, it pays to know the risks of backing any crowdfunding campaign prior to pledging your hard-earned money.