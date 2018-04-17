The RinseKit gets an upgrade with more capacity and a water heater

Share

When the original RinseKit was first introduced in 2016 it was hailed as a great addition to any outdoor enthusiasts’ gear closet. The device made it easy to carry a pressurized tank of water with you anywhere you go, allowing for a quick shower at the campsite, giving the dog a bath in the backyard, or just washing down dirty gear. Best of all, the RinseKit uses only the water pressure it generates when connected to a faucet or spigot to provide its steady stream of water, not requiring batteries or a water pump of any kind. Now, a second- generation model is available, and it brings some much-appreciated upgrades to the device.

The new RinseKit Lux Tote is a soft-sided version that functions much the same way as the original, but with a few nice new tricks up its sleeve. For starters, the Lux offers 50 percent more capacity, allowing users to carry up to three gallons of water with them where ever they go. The Lux also features a removable tank that allows it to double as a cooler too, making it a more versatile piece of gear all around.

When introducing the Lux, RinseKit also unveiled some interesting new accessories that can extend its functionality a bit further. The most intriguing of those is the Hot Rod water heater, which draws power from the 12-volt DC port (cigarette lighter) in a car to warm the water temperature up to a level that is perfect for taking a hot shower. The heater includes a timer to automatically shut it off after a preset period of time and an eight-foot long cord that allows it to reach a fair distance from the vehicle that it is plugged into.

The Lux and the Hot Rod aren’t the only new products from RinseKit either. The RinseKit Plus is a new model that resembles the original version, but also comes with expanded storage capacity and a longer spray-time. It is compatible with the water heater, as well as the new Pressure Booster Pump, which gives users the ability to add extra water pressure to a tank without access to a standard faucet or spigot.

All of the new products are available now with the RinseKit Lux and RinseKit Plus priced at $160 and $100, respectively. The Hot Rod water heater costs $70 while the Pressure Booster Pump is $35. Find out more not he RinseKit website.