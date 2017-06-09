This fire pit removes the most annoying thing about a bonfire — the smoke

Why it matters to you Love bonfires except for the smoke? The Solo Stove Bonfire is your solution.

There is an old saying that says “where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” and for the most part, that tends to be true. After all, who hasn’t gathered around a campfire at some point, only to find they were the unlucky one who sat directly in the flow of the smoke? That can quickly ruin an otherwise enjoyable evening and leave a lingering smell on clothes for days. But, a company called Solo Stove is looking to change that with the introduction of a new portable fire pit that reportedly removes virtually all of the smoke from the equation.

Made from double-walled stainless steel, the Bonfire is a fire pit that looks and performs unlike any other. It has a sleek, minimalist design that makes it a good option for both the backyard or campsite. Weighing in at 20 pounds, it is fairly portable and an included storage sack helps to protect it from the elements when not in use.

Looks aside, however, the Bonfire also happens to be quite the feat of engineering. It has been built in such a way that air flows into the bottom of the cylinder and is directed in one of two directions. Some of the air flows into the main chamber, where it helps ignite and sustain any fire that is started there. The rest of the air rises through the stove’s double-walled frame where it is heated as it goes. At the top of the stove, that air is expelled through vent holes, where it is used as secondary combustion to further increase the temperature of the fire and thereby burn off any excess smoke. The result is an almost smoke-free environment with very few particulates actually escaping from the interior of the pit itself.

In addition to the main chamber, which is large enough to accept large logs of wood, the Bonfire also features an ash pan that sits just below the fire. This pan not only collects the ash as it burns off, keeping it from clogging up the air vents, but it also serves as a heat shield, preventing the ground underneath from being scorched too. All of these rather simple components work together in a unique way to create a fire pit that burns very hot and efficiently.

While Solo Stove has managed to create an impressive looking fire pit, the Bonfire also comes with a hefty price tag. It normally sells for $350, although it is currently on sale for $50 off. That is still a lot pricier than a typical backyard fire pit but, of course, those models aren’t smoke-free either.