A Steph Curry 3-pointer unlocks Under Armour’s new trivia game app

Steph Curry’s debut in the 2018 NBA Playoffs following a medial collateral ligament injury may be a nightmare for NBA teams, but it could be a dream for a select few NBA fans. The Golden State Warriors star has launched Steph IQ, a real-time mobile trivia game, in collaboration with Under Armour, that is triggered by his 3-point prowess in the playoffs.

Steph IQ will activate a trivia game within three minutes of Curry making his first 3-pointer in each playoff game he plays. Once the 3-point king splashes his first triple, the app will begin presenting users with a series of eight multiple choice questions. Each Warriors game will have one trivia game activation, and users have 10 seconds to answer each question, with one wrong answer eliminating each person from contention for prizes. Make sure your thinking cap is on, and Wikipedia is open, because the questions get harder as the games progress. You may have to figure out how many points Curry scored as a rookie in one question, and then dig a bit deeper into NBA history and figure out who invented the jump shot.

Steph IQ will give each player one Free Pass, which allows users to skip one question that isn’t the final question. Free Passes can be acquired when people sign up to Steph IQ via a user’s referral. At the end of each round of questions, everyone who has answered all the questions correctly will be entered into a sweepstakes drawing for some coveted Curry prizes. Among those prizes are the latest colorways for Under Armour’s Curry 5 sneakers, as well as $10,000 in Under Armour store credit in the form of an e-gift card, to be shared among winners.

The first chance at some Curry goods will be on May 4 at 5 PM PT, during game 3 of the Warriors series against the New Orleans Pelicans. Under Armour will be giving away 10 pairs of Curry’s recently released Curry 5 “Pi Day” sneakers.

Curry has been adding range to his digital game as well as his jump shot. In addition to the new mobile trivia game, the three-point master recently relaunched his YouTube channel, Officialstephcurry30, after not releasing any content on the channel in more than four years. The first series to be released under the relaunch will be 5 Minutes From Home, where the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player will ride with guests to grab a quick bite to eat at a food truck near his home after a home game with the Warriors. Rapper Nipsey Hussle, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, social media stars Rudy Mancuso and Jesse Wellens, along with three players from Oakland’s McClymonds High School, will be guests on the five-episode series.

Sometime in the summer, presumably after the Warriors finish their playoff run, Curry is slated to film another series focused on giving his opinion on many facets of Silicon Valley. YouTubers are clamoring for more Curry. The Officialstephcurry30 channel has already gained more than 13,000 new subscribers since the news of its relaunch was announced on April 25.

The StephIQ app is available now to download in the U.S. for iOS and Android devices. The app will only be available until June 30, 2018, and the number of trivia games offered depends on how many games Curry and the Warriors play in the playoffs. So, you’ll need to keep your eyes glued to the 2018 NBA Playoffs if you want to chance at some fresh Curry kicks.