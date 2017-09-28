Samsung and TaylorMade partner to help you improve your golf game

Why it matters to you If you're looking to lower your handicap, you may want to get one of these smart devices.

Getting on top of your golf game has never been easier. A new partnership between TaylorMade and Samsung promises to grant golfers the freedom of going hands free on the green (say that five times fast). Now, TaylorMade’s myRoundPro statistical analysis platform will be made available for the Gear S3 and Gear Fit2 Pro fitness band. That makes Samsung the only wearable maker capable of taking advantage of TaylorMade’s technology, so if you’re looking to improve upon your swing or lower your handicap, this may be your chance.

Play smarter and shoot lower scores with #myRoundPro — Now available in @Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch. Learn more: https://t.co/1zCxy9VMP0 pic.twitter.com/q0cU9dWuF1 — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) September 27, 2017

Thanks to the new collaboration, Samsung customers will be able to take advantage of a specific myRoundPro experience that employs special features of the Samsung Gear. Rather than requiring golfers to constantly check their phone in order to keep tabs on rounds, hole strokes, and other game stats, TaylorMade will allow Samsung wearers to simply check their smart watch to view a summary of key in-depth data.

Those with the Gear S3 and Gear Fit2 Pro can view yardages to the front, middle, and back of the green, as well as the total distance of their previous shot, all via the myRoundPro experience. A compatible Gear device will also make note of scores on each hole played during a round, and players can assign specific clubs to each shot, giving an even greater level of detail when they finally return to their smartphone and the companion myRoundPro app.

The Gear S3’s 4G LTE connectivity, long-lasting battery, and durability, as well as the Gear Fit2 Pro’s advanced GPS features and water resistance, make the two wearables the ideal companions to just about any golf game. Whether you’re playing for a moment or for hours, in the hot sun or in a downpour, you’ll be able to track your game.

Alas, we should point out that for the time being, myRoundPro for Samsung’s watches and fitness bands is only compatible with the Android version of the phone app. But who knows — that could change soon. The new MyRoundPro for Samsung Gear devices is now available in the Samsung Galaxy app store.