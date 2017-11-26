The Turtlebacker Trailer lets you go camping with all of your outdoor toys

Off-roaders and overlanders searching for the ultimate camping trailer to accompany them on their adventures are going to want to check out the Turtlebacker. This rugged, go-anywhere trailer was built to carry all of their favorite outdoor toys and gear to remote, hard-to-reach places, while also serving as the perfect mobile base camp for several nights in the backcountry.

Designed and made in the U.S. by a company called Turtleback Trailers, the Turtlebacker is a versatile and durable option for those who venture off the beaten path on a regular basis. The trailer is built on a steel chassis and features an aluminum deck capable of safely transporting three motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, or other off-road vehicles. Built-in ramps make for easy loading and unloading, ensuring that it won’t take long to hit the trail once the trailer is parked at its destination.

But the Turtlebacker offers a lot more than just an easy way to transport motorized toys to and from the backcountry. The front of the trailer is equipped with a large storage box that has a 50-square foot capacity, ensuring plenty of room to store all of the outdoor gear needed for an adventurous getaway. The box also features a slide-out kitchen that includes a dual-burner gas stove, a sink, and a small refrigerator. A 42-gallon tank provides plenty of water for cooking and doing the dishes, while a 6-gallon water heater connects to an outdoor shower too.

When it comes to sleeping accommodations, the designers at Turtleback cleverly integrated a rooftop tent onto the trailer. That tent neatly folds away while driving, but upon reaching the campsite it quickly and easily transforms into a comfortable space to sleep each night. The interior of the tent is approximately the same size as a California king mattress, which when paired with an included annex allows it to sleep five to seven people.

Since this trailer can get quite heavy when it’s fully loaded, you need a fairly powerful rig to pull the Turtlebacker around. The manufacturer recommends a half-ton truck or another vehicle with a 7,000-pound towing capacity. That makes sense when you consider it could be weighed down with outdoor gear, camping supplies, and as many as three ATVs when setting out on a road trip.

The trailer doesn’t come cheap, either. Priced at $26,995, the Turtlebacker is a substantial investment. But considering everything it brings to the table, it is an impressive mobile campsite with some surprisingly great amenities.