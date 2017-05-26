Under Armour’s new hiking boots have the soul of a basketball shoe

Why it matters to you If you ever wanted your hiking boots to be more lightweight and look like you could join a pickup basketball game, here is your answer.

When Under Armour went looking for ways to create a lightweight and stable hiking boot, it found inspiration in an unexpected place. The designers of the Newell Ridge Mid took some cues from the company’s basketball division, with NBA star Stephen Curry’s signature shoe providing some direction. The result is a product that more closely resembles a sneaker than a hiking boot but it still delivers all of the performance you would expect from a backcountry shoe.

The Newell Ridge uses Under Armour’s proprietary Anafoam overlay to give the boot structure and support, without adding much in the way of weight. That material works in conjunction with a waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex upper to keep feet comfortable and dry, even while fording streams or hiking in a heavy rainstorm. And unlike the standard Newell Ridge shoe, the Mid version wraps the ankle in well-padded materials too, offering extra support on unstable or rocky trails.

When looking for an outsole to provide extra traction for these boots, Under Armour reached out to Michelin (Yes, that Michelin) for a solution. They came up with a sole that is based on the same tread pattern found on a mountain bike, which not only grips the trail exceptionally well in a wide variety of weather conditions, but also quickly sheds excess mud, snow, and other debris too.

But perhaps the biggest selling point for these boots is just how lightweight and comfortable they are to wear. Under Armour used an EVA midsole and charged foam padding along the length of the footbed to provide further cushioning and support, while also keeping weight to a minimum. The actual weight of these boots varies slightly by size, but a men’s size 11 reportedly tips the scales at one pound, which is quite svelte for a shoe of this kind.

The Newell Ridge Mid hiking boot retails for $180and is available now. Visit underarmour.com for more information.