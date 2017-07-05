Vintage Electric’s ebike offers modern tech coupled with 1950s style

Why it matters to you Vintage Electric has managed to give its Café ebike a retro look unlike any other, while also combining it with the latest tech from the electric bike industry.

In the increasingly competitive electric bike market, companies are finding new and unique ways of making their products stand out from the competition. For instance, some manufacturers are focused on improving performance, while others are looking for ways to cut weight and improve aerodynamics. Some are carving out a niche as a utility vehicle, while a few are building bikes to go off-road instead. But a company called Vintage Electric is taking an entirely different approach by finding ways to seamlessly meld old-school styling with modern ebike tech to create a bike that doesn’t look like anything else on the road.

The company’s new Café model is a cruiser bike that at first glance looks like something that could have easily been found on city streets during the 1940s or ’50s. Available in Skyline Bronze or Golden Gate Red, the bike’s design includes sweeping features along the frame, classically shaped handlebars, and retro looking fenders over both tires. If the team at Vintage Electric was hoping to generate a strong sense of nostalgia with this model, it has succeeded completely.

But upon closer inspection, the Café’s modern components become much more apparent as well. For example, the bike features a 750-watt electric drive system mounted on the frame and a small LED display connected to the handlebars. As with most ebikes, the drive can automatically detect the amount of torque being applied to the pedals and offer assistance to the rider as needed. There are five different levels of pedal assist available, each of which are controlled using the LED screen, which also doubles as a speedometer and odometer too.

An onboard battery supplies the power necessary to keep that motor, LED display, and a built-in Supernova lighting system running. On a full charge, the bike has a range of up to 60 miles with a pedal-assist speed of as much as 28 miles per hour. The removable battery’s quick-charge capabilities even allow it to be completely topped off and ready to roll again in just two hours.

The Vintage Electric Café is available now in three different sizes. It comes with a two-year warranty and retails for $3,995.