Surf legend Jeff Clark helps Vintage Electric design a new ebike

Vintage Electric has tapped an unlikely partner to help design its latest ebike. The company that brought us the adventure-oriented Scrambler is collaborating with legendary surfer Jeff Clark to create a surf-oriented bike built for commuting to and from the beach. The bike includes Vintage’s signature retro styling, mixed with high tech components and other added features.

Dubbed the Jeff Clark Signature Cruz, the new bike comes equipped with a 52-volt, 702-watt-hour lithium-ion battery that provides a range of up to 35 miles on a single charge. That same battery powers the rear-mounted direct-drive hub system which is capable of reaching speeds of 36 miles per hour while in “race” mode, which puts it head and shoulders above most other ebikes currently on the market.

Other components include a Shimano hydraulic disc brake system that works with the bike’s regenerative power feature to replenish the ebike’s battery while on the go. LED lights on both the front and rear provide plenty of illumination when riding in low-light conditions, and a built-in Spurcycle bell gives the rider the ability to send out an auditory alert, too. Vintage has included a leather seat and grips, as well as an Abus Bordo lock to keep the Signature Cruz secure from would-be thieves.

Tapping into his surfing roots, Clark has added some interesting elements to the Signature Cruz’s design as well. For instance, the ebike comes with a removable leather-wrapped surf rack that makes transporting surf boards a breeze. It also boasts a pair of insulated and removable saddle bags that can double as coolers and a custom rear cargo rack that is color coordinated with the frame. As an added touch, Clark has even designed a custom laser-engraved graphic that is found on the vintage-looking battery case.

Priced at $5,995, Vintage Electric is taking orders for this ebike on its website now. If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one, don’t expect to run into too many other Signature Cruz owners on your way to the beach. The company says it is only making 20 of these bikes and once they’re all sold out, they’re gone forever.