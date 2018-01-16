The Vintage Electric Scrambler is an ebike built for adventure

In the increasingly competitive ebike market it can sometimes be challenging to stand out from the crowd, which is filled with plenty of bikes that look a lot alike and share many of the same components. That is not the case for Vintage Electric Bikes, however, as the company’s bikes have forged their own identity by seamlessly melding high-tech gadgetry with retro styling. This formula that is evident in the company’s Scrambler model, which looks a lot like a motorcycle from the 1920s, but still manages to include some features that most competitors can’t match.

The first thing most riders will notice about the Scrambler is its unique looks which resemble something Harley-Davidson may have designed a century ago. Where most ebikes feature a boxy design, this has a low profile, sweeping curves and a charming — yet rugged — throwback style. It even includes a leather seat and a battery pack that resembles a motorcycle engine from a bygone era.

Under the hood, the Scrambler is powered by a 704 watt-hour battery that gives its motor a range of roughly 35 miles in standard mode, which allows speeds of up to 20 miles per hour. The bike also features a “race mode” as well, which can increase that speed to as much as 36 mph, at the expense of battery life, of course. The current version of the Scrambler features a throttle that is pressed to engage the nearly silent electric drive when the rider isn’t pedaling, but we’re told an updated version is coming soon that will switch the motor over to a pedal-assist mode instead. This requires the rider to pedal at all times, with the electric drive providing extra speed for maintaining a faster cadence and lending a hand on tough climbs or rough terrain.

Speaking of rough terrain, the Scrambler is Vintage Electric’s most capable off-road machine. It includes a rugged front suspension system and wide 26-inch tires that allow it to transition from pavement to the trail, and back again, without missing a beat. Other nice features include hydraulic disc brakes and a built-in LED headlight as well.

Vintage Electric sells the Scrambler for $6,995 and offers several add-on accessories. Those include a cargo rack, saddlebags, a lock, bell, and even an onboard toolbox. To find out more, visit the company’s website.