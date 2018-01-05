The Roadster ebike does its best to hide that it carries an electric motor

As the ebike market continues to mature there has been an increasing trend towards creating more streamlined models that look more and more like a traditional bike. Designers have found creative ways to hide the electric motor and battery packs, which have helped to slim down newer models in terms of both weight and profile. The result to this approach is prominently on display in the new Roadster from Riese and Muller, which has all of the features you would expect from an ebike in a package that looks a lot like a traditional urban cruiser.

When designing the Roadster, Riese and Müller used what it calls “e-sthetics” to help refine the bike’s look and performance. The result is a frame that is relatively lightweight (at least by ebike standards), sporty, and clean. In fact, with just a passing glance, most observers would be hard-pressed to tell that it is an ebike at all. Closer inspection reveals that the battery pack is still mounted prominently on the down tube, although even it blends in nicely, making this a more attractive option for cycling purists.

The Roadster is available in two versions — the standard Touring model and the Touring HS. The main difference between the two is that the regular Roadster features a Bosch Performance CX drive that provides pedal-assist speeds of up to 20 miles per hour, while the Touring HS model uses the Bosch Performance Speed motor, which is capable of sustained velocities of 28 mph.

The two versions share the same Shimano 10-speed derailleur, 500 watt-hour battery pack, suspension, and hydraulic disc brake systems. Both are also equipped with 28-inch Schwalbe tires that transition from pavement to gravel without missing a beat, as well as a built-in LED light for riding in low-light conditions. The Roadster is also equipped with a standard Bosch Intuvia display for monitoring speed, distance, and battery life, although there is an option to upgrade to a more full-featured screen, if needed.

Designed specifically for urban commuters, Riese and Muller offers an optional luggage carrier and front basket for hauling cargo. The bike is available in three colors — black, white, and electric green — with the standard Touring model selling for $3,879 and the Touring HD edition retailing for $4,079. The luggage rack and basket are priced at $87 and $109, respectively.