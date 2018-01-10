Yeti built a nearly indestructible camping chair and a backpack cooler

The Yeti Tundra cooler has become an iconic product in the outdoor industry, lauded for its durability and ability to keep its contents cold for hours. That product alone was enough to turn Yeti into a $5 billion company with more than $450 million in annual revenue. Despite its success, however, Yeti hasn’t rested on its laurels by continuing to release a steady stream of innovative new products, including soft-sided coolers, growlers, and even a duffle bag that is practically bulletproof. Now, the company is jumping into an entirely new market, while expanding its reach in areas that it already dominates.

The latest addition to the Yeti catalog is the Hondo Base Camp Chair. Built to survive in the outdoors the Hondo exhibits the company’s trademark overengineered design. Its frame is constructed from an age-hardened aluminum alloy that is similar to that used in the frames of mountain bikes, while the fabrics that make up the seat match those used in climbing harnesses. The result is a comfortable chair that can go just about anywhere, making it a potential favorite for car campers and overlanders alike. An optional carrying bag and gear bag for storing phones, keys, and other small items will be sold separately.

Yeti also unveiled the Hopper BackFlip 24, which brings the same level of durability and performance as the existing Hopper line of soft-sided coolers but integrates it into a backpack rather than a tote. Ergonomically designed to comfortably carry up to 20 cans of your favorite beverage, along with ice, to and from the campsite, the BackFlip features well-padded shoulder straps and Yeti’s famous Hydrolock zipper to keep the entire thing waterproof. It is also built from the company’s patented DryHide shell that is famous for its durability.

In addition to the Hondo Base Camp Chair and the BackFlip 24, Yeti also announced the Camino Carryall 35 — a rugged tote bag built from the same materials as its Panga Duffels. They duffel does not have the insulating properties of a Yeti cooler but is still durable enough to safely carry gear, clothing, electronics, and other items on any outdoor adventure. It is designed to protect its contents from water and mud, no matter what environment you use it in.

All of the new products will make their debut this spring and will be available online at the Yeti website or at its flagship store in Austin, Texas. The Hondo Base Camp Chair will sell for $300, while the Hopper BackFlip and Camino Carryall are priced at $300 and $150, respectively.

Find out more at Yeti.com.