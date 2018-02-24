Zwift brings together 15 countries for an online stationary bike race

Share

Virtual bicycle training and racing company Zwift is launching an online race between users from 15 different countries, BikeRadar reports. Each country will have races for men and women, with entrants hailing from the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Sweden, South Korea, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Poland. The countries were selected based on the numbers of Zwift users from there.

The races are being held on February 24, and the winner gets to wear virtual National Championship gear for a year. You can catch the race on Facebook, and get updates from the official Zwift Twitter page. Australia will not compete today, though a race is forthcoming. Zwift says that more countries will be competing next year.

All contestants in the 2018 race will tackle the Watopia Volcano Climb, with men competing on three laps covering a total of 42.6 miles and an elevation of 2,007 feet, and women going two laps, equivalent to 28.4 miles with an elevation of 1,338 feet. Zwift said that it based the courses on the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) road races. A poll among female racers who wanted to compete in the virtual event revealed that they would rather not match the men’s three-lap course.

Riders are required to wear a heart rate monitor. To prevent cheating, anyone producing over 5w/kg average will be automatically disqualified, though they can be reinstated if they can provide real-life performance data to back up their virtual performance. These riders must go through the Zwift Anti-Doping Agency (ZADA) to do so.

Launched in 2015, Zwift is a massively multiplayer online fitness program that allows anyone to compete and train with people from all over the world. Members use the program for group rides, workouts, and races. Coaches have also incorporated Zwift into their athletes’ training regimens.

To get started, all you need is the company’s trainer — there’s a “Classic” model and a pricier “Smart” model — and a device to run the Zwift app (iPhone, iPad, PC, Mac, or Apple TV). And of course you need a bike to attach to the trainer.

The cheapest bundle goes for $630, while the higher-end bundle will set you back $1,260.