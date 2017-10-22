Zwim goggles integrate a near-eye display for underwater tracking

Why it matters to you Now you can be like Iron Man in the pool. Zwim allows you to monitor your essential swimming data with an integrated near-eye display while underwater.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could take more of your devices underwater without worrying about any damage? If you’re looking for more smart and wearable tech to take for a swim, Palo Alto company Fiscally Inc. just may have the perfect device for you. Its newest project, Zwim, recently went live on Kickstarter. These goggles allow swimmers to see and monitor real-time data while underwater, functioning much like a head-up display.

Ceo/Founder and triathlete Taegoo Kang believes that waterproof watches simply do not work to track swims. The main reason for this is you have to stop in the middle of your swim in order to check the data on the watch, interrupting the flow of your workout. This obstacle led Kang to develop Zwim.

The goggles are designed to detect and calculate things like your time, laps, heart rate, and even how many calories you’re burning, all while swimming. The display module inside the Zwim goggles gives the wearer a high-resolution and full-color visual output. It provides high clarity even when you are in a bright environment, and you’re able to switch screens by simply pushing a button.

You can configure the number of sections per screen between 1 to 4 through the settings option. You can switch from the screen displaying your lap time, to your distance, heart rate, or calorie count.

Following your extensive training session, you can open up your phone and use the mobile app to sync your data, check out your results, and even share with friends. The connection between the Zwim goggles and your smartphone is going to be made through Bluetooth, and the app will be available for both iOS and Android phones.

The goggles are even replaceable. If they begin to feel worn out or if they are accidentally damaged, you can simply separate the goggles from the main device So you don’t have to buy brand the Zwim tech again; just replace the goggles with a new pair.