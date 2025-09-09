 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones

The iPhone 17 is now eSIM-only in more countries, what about yours?

By
Camera lenses on the iPhone 17.
Apple

Apple has finally done it: after the past three generations of the iPhone were eSIM-only in selected countries, the new iPhone Air is eSIM-only in every country where it’s officially sold around the world.

However, this isn’t the only change to the eSIM status for the entire iPhone 17 series around the world, as Apple slowly pushes us towards a future where all of its phones are eSIM-only… everywhere.

Recommended Videos

As different countries have varying levels of eSIM support across all carriers — and no party wants to exclude carriers who haven’t fully rolled out the eSIM — as well as prepaid versus postpaid offerings for travelers, the rollout of eSIM-only iPhone models is likely to take considerable time.

In the meantime, here are the countries that are eSIM only, and one key reason you might want to buy an eSIM-only iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro Max.

One benefit of the eSIM-only iPhone 17 Pro

eSIM only on the new iPhone Air
Apple

There’s one key reason you may want to buy an iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro Max that’s eSIM-only: a bigger battery.

For the first time, Apple acknowledged why an eSIM-only iPhone is beneficial by removing the SIM tray entirely and adding a slightly larger battery. In a bid to entice customers to switch to eSIM — likely ahead of plans to move to eSIM-only across the globe — the company went to great lengths to extol the benefits of eSIMs, and capped it with the larger battery.

Front and rear view of the orange iPhone 17 Pro
Apple

It’s unclear what size the additional capacity is, but Apple said it provides an extra two hours of battery life when playing videos, to a total of up to 39 hours. If you’ve been on the fence about eSIMs — and you don’t travel that often — you may find this a particularly useful benefit.

It’s worth noting that the extra battery life is only on the Pro models, with the regular iPhone 17 battery life the same whether it’s eSIM-only or supports a physical SIM card tray.

These countries are eSIM-only for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max

Color options for iPhone 17.
Apple

Last year’s iPhone 16 series was eSIM-only in limited countries, but Apple has now added several key countries. One workaround for the eSIM-only models sold in the US had been to buy a Canadian version that also supported mmWave and the necessary network bands used by US carriers. However, this year, that loophole has been closed as Canada has also joined the ranks of eSIM-only countries.

Here are the countries where all models of the iPhone 17 will be eSIM-only, lacking a physical SIM card tray.

  • Bahrain
  • Canada
  • Guam
  • Japan
  • Kuwait
  • Mexico
  • Oman
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United States of America
  • U.S. Virgin Islands

The list has mostly added countries throughout the Middle East, where there has been a significant push from carriers and phone makers to adopt eSIMs over physical SIM cards. Incidentally, carriers in these countries also used to charge a fee to swap or activate your physical SIM card, but it’s unclear whether this is still the case for eSIMs.

You can still buy certain iPhone 17 models with a SIM card tray

iPhone 17 camera
Apple

As Apple mentioned during the keynote, the iPhone Air lacks a physical SIM card slot in every country. This is most surprising given that China lacks broad support for eSIMs, but digging into the details, iPhone Air models sold in China will support an eSIM from China Unicom. 

Aside from the iPhone Air, Apple’s traditional eSIM and physical SIM card setup remains the default. Europe, South America, Africa, and most of Asia have access to the standard one-and-one setup, while some countries, such as Hong Kong, China, and Macau, offer iPhones with dual physical SIM card slots.

Related: 
The iPhone Air looks incredible – but you’ll want that battery pack

On its eSIM carriers page, Apple also mentions global eSIM providers like Airalo and Holafly. I’ve tested both of them, and while they make it easy to use an eSIM in many countries, they don’t always work. As I also discovered, sometimes it’s cheaper and simpler to use your home SIM card.

The iPhone Air eSIM move is the beginning of the end for the physical SIM card

All the key features on the new iPhone Air
All the key features of the new iPhone Air Apple

It’s always felt inevitable that Apple would force the world to move to eSIMs alone, and while it’s only been the US and specific countries until now, the iPhone Air is just a sign of things to come. 

With Apple now forcing carriers to support eSIMs — even if they don’t necessarily want to, or have the infrastructure to do so — this is ultimately the beginning of the end for the nano-SIM card. This is especially prescient as some of the best Android phones — namely the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro range — have also followed Apple’s lead in the US.

Samsung remains a particular holdout — and many Chinese brands lack support for any global eSIM standard — but all of these will likely follow the iPhone Air’s lead. It’s time to bid adieu to the physical SIM card tray, especially if we get larger batteries in turn.

Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The iPhone 17 Air hasn’t even launched yet, but a new rival just landed
The Tecno Spark Slim and Pova Slim are both under 6mm thick
Press image of the Tecno Slim - three slim smartphones standing vertically on a landscape background

What's happened? Hong Kong-based, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno has launched a pair super-slim handsets, just days before Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 Air.

The two phones form a new 'Tecno Slim' range.

Read more
Samsung announces another phone and two iPad rivals just days before iPhone 17 launch
The Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are official.
The Galaxy S25 FE held in front of a white cushion with the words 'Galaxy AI' written on it

What's happened? Samsung has announced the Galaxy S25 FE phone and a new tablet series with the introduction of the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

The new devices were announced at Samsung's Unpacked event during the IFA 2025 trade show in Berlin, Germany.

Read more
The iPhone 17 Pro can’t stop leaking, with days to go before launch
Including a look at the 17 Pro Max vapor chamber, and the iPhone 17 Pro in a factory
The back of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

What's happened? Fresh leaks have hit the web, focused on the most powerful variant of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, adding further fuel to reports that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will pack serious performance and super-sized cameras.

Recent images have surfaced supposedly showing what appears to be a vapor chamber cooling system for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Read more