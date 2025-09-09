Samsung’s trifold smartphone might be here sooner than you think

What’s happened? Samsung’s tri-fold smartphone is supposedly in its final stages of development and could be entering the market much sooner than expected.

In July, Samsung confirmed its plans to officially announce its trifold smartphone by the end of 2025. The company reiterated those plans at IFA.

No official launch date has been given, but a well-known tipster recently suggested September 29 as a potential launch date. If true, the announcement will likely come in the next couple of weeks.

The phone is not planned for a global launch and will likely only be available in China and Korea.

Why this is important: There has been a lot of excitement around the prospect of a trifold phone, especially the other options on the market are the Huawei Mate XT and Mate XTs — more devices that aren’t readily available.

Samsung didn’t provide a cost estimate, but given the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is nearly $2,000, it’s likely the unnamed trifold device will be significantly more than that.

While the Samsung trifold isn’t planned for a global launch, interested customers will likely be able to import it. Samsung plans to use its launch as a trial run and manufacture only 50,000 units in the initial phase.

Why should I care? The trifold phone market is still in its infancy and primarily dominated by a single company. Samsung’s entrance into that market will signal more competition, something that could reduce the high costs associated with these devices.