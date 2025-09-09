 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones

Samsung’s trifold smartphone might be here sooner than you think

The announcement might come as early as this month.

By
Person holding a foldable display concept device.
Samsung Display

What’s happened? Samsung’s tri-fold smartphone is supposedly in its final stages of development and could be entering the market much sooner than expected.

  • In July, Samsung confirmed its plans to officially announce its trifold smartphone by the end of 2025. The company reiterated those plans at IFA.
  • No official launch date has been given, but a well-known tipster recently suggested September 29 as a potential launch date. If true, the announcement will likely come in the next couple of weeks.
  • The phone is not planned for a global launch and will likely only be available in China and Korea.

Why this is important: There has been a lot of excitement around the prospect of a trifold phone, especially the other options on the market are the Huawei Mate XT and Mate XTs — more devices that aren’t readily available.

  • Samsung didn’t provide a cost estimate, but given the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is nearly $2,000, it’s likely the unnamed trifold device will be significantly more than that.
  • While the Samsung trifold isn’t planned for a global launch, interested customers will likely be able to import it. Samsung plans to use its launch as a trial run and manufacture only 50,000 units in the initial phase.
Recommended Videos

Why should I care? The trifold phone market is still in its infancy and primarily dominated by a single company. Samsung’s entrance into that market will signal more competition, something that could reduce the high costs associated with these devices.

  • One Reddit user reported paying $5,800 to purchase the Huawei Mate XT, indicating just how expensive these phones can be outside their original markets.
  • If the Samsung device performs well, the company might bring it to a more global audience.
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Technology Writer
Patrick has written about tech for more than 15 years and isn't slowing down anytime soon. With previous clients ranging from…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Samsung’s rumored trifold might not match the Huawei Mate XT in size
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate

It seems that Samsung might be getting ready to expand its list of the best smartphones, and the upcoming device is pretty unexpected. According to a new leak, Samsung is preparing a tri-folding phone to challenge the Huawei Mate XT, and it might be coming as early as this year -- and it'll be a more compact version of it, too.

The leak comes from Digital Chat Station on Weibo. While this is normally a trustworthy source, we should still take the following with a grain of salt, as Samsung itself hasn't confirmed the existence of such a device.

Read more
iPhone 17e surfaces in new leak, and it might be closer than you think
A person holding the Apple iPhone 16e showing the screen.

Apple's iPhone 16e is still fresh, but it still made a good impression and earned its place among some of the best smartphones for budget-oriented users. This led many Apple fans to wonder whether the 16e was a one-off or not. According to a reliable leaker, it seems that Apple is set on making the iPhone 17e, and it's already working on the new phone.

Anyone who wonders about the future of the iPhone 16e is most likely not alone. After all, the 16e replaced the iPhone SE, and that left it in a peculiar position in Apple's smartphone range. As it was made clear that the 16e belongs to Apple's iPhone 16 lineup, many expected it to receive a yearly release schedule, much like what the higher-end models follow. On the other hand, the SE had its own update schedule and wasn't refreshed at the same time as the other iPhones. It's hard not to wonder where that leaves the iPhone 16e, which both belongs to a generation and is a replacement for the SE.

Read more
Samsung’s One UI 7 rollout is on hold. Here’s what it means for you
The welcome screen for One UI 7 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The long-awaited One UI 7 update didn't last long. After months of delays, the update was launched last week, but Samsung has already paused its rollout and pulled it from its servers. This is due to what leakers call a "serious bug," and although Samsung itself hasn't confirmed anything, we're inclined to agree that it sounds pretty serious indeed.

The issue seems to affect the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup, but as a precaution, many outlets (such as The Verge) report that Samsung appears to have pulled the firmware entirely from all models worldwide. Android Authority clarifies that the models affected include the S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Read more