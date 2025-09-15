 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones

Sketchy OnePlus 15 design leak picks up where the iPhone left off

Did OnePlus copy Apple's old homework?

By
Side view of OnePlus 13s.
Digital Trends

Apple introduced a squircle hump with three camera lenses on the iPhone 11 Pro, and abandoned it six years later with the redesigned iPhone 17 Pro. It seems OnePlus took some notes and plans to serve a slightly different take on Apple’s aesthetics atop its upcoming flagship phone.

What’s the big picture?

On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, an image allegedly showing the upcoming OnePlus 15 has been making the rounds lately. Now, I wouldn’t put too much trust in the veracity of this “leaked” render, but there are certainly some distinct OnePlus design elements here.

Recommended Videos

To start, the flattened side rails, a corner-aligned square camera plateau with rounder corners, and a metallic outline around the camera lenses are elements have been pulled straight from the OnePlus 13s. The choice of colors is also the usual OnePlus stuff that we have seen lately. Yet, the triangular layout of the camera lenses is a little too close to the signature iPhone look.

Leaked render of OnePlus 15 in three colors.
Weibo

And were it not for the solid black background and the pill-shaped metalwork, one would mistake it for an iPhone at first glance. Now, OnePlus’ chief has expressed admiration for Apple in the past, and the brand has also courted heat from tech enthusiasts for aping Apple’s software. But the leaked renders take the concept of inspiration a little too far, and to an extent that it seems implausible that the company actually greenlit this design.

What else is on the table? 

As per rumors, the next top-tier phone from OnePlus will come in Absolute Black, Dune, and Mist Purple shades. Unverified design leaks aside, the OnePlus 15 will draw power from Qualcomm’s latest and greatest silicon. The chipmaker announced its next flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, earlier today, and will reveal more details about it in the coming weeks. 

OnePlus 13T depicted in pink color.
OnePlus

So far, leaks have predicted a 165Hz OLED screen for the upcoming OnePlus phone, and a step up in the charging department, reaching an impressive 120W, which is a massive leap compared to 40W on Apple’s iPhone 17 series phones. The battery capacity will reportedly climb up to an astounding 7,000 mAh on this one. 

We are also hearing chatter about a self-developed imaging engine, now that OnePlus’ camera partnership with Hasselblad has come to an end. So far, the Chinese smartphone brand hasn’t made any official announcements regarding the OnePlus 15, so take all the aforementioned leaks with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

7 key iPhone 17 Pro features you need to know
From best-ever battery life, to game-changing performance
Front and rear view of the orange iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have arrived, in a trio of colors including a stunning Cosmic Orange, and in the case of the Pro Max, the most expensive iPhone variant ever.

Apple has drastically overhauled the design of its Pro series handsets, with a super-sized 'plateau' (camera bump to you and me) on the rear, along with a new metal unibody and even tougher ceramic.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy S26 might get a confusing, iPhone-inspired name
It's the Galaxy S26 in spirit, but with "Pro" on the ID card.
iPhone 16 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S25.

Samsung is in full swing at prepping its next wave of flagship phones that will arrive early next year, including plans for a super-sized foldable, too. That also means leaks are coming in hot, and the latest one claims to reveal the upcoming Galaxy S26 Pro that will go head-to-head against the iPhone 17.

What's this new "Pro" phone from Samsung?

Read more
The iPhone 17 Pro lets you create this iconic movie effect. But there’s a catch
Apple's latest iPhone has a Hollywood-level trick up its sleeve.
A rugby game captured by the iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple has just unveiled the iPhone 17 series, with the premium Pro model featuring a chassis crafted from a single piece of aluminum, a larger battery, a new “vapor chamber” for cooling, and a display that’s three times more scratch resistant, among other improvements.

But as always, the tech giant has focused heavily on boosting the camera specs, with all three rear cameras given a 48-megapixel sensor, and the telephoto camera getting an 8x optical lens (up from 5x). The iPhone 17 Pro also has a new 18-megapixel Center Stage front-facing camera featuring a square sensor with a wider field of view, supporting portrait or landscape selfies while holding the phone vertically.

Read more