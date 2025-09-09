 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones

The iPhone 17 Pro lets you create this legendary special effect. But there’s a catch

Apple's latest iPhone has a new trick up its sleeve.

By
Introducing iPhone 17 Pro | Apple

Apple has just unveiled the iPhone 17 series, with the premium Pro model featuring a chassis crafted from a single piece of aluminum, a larger battery, a new “vapor chamber” for cooling, and a display that’s three times more scratch resistant, among other improvements.

But as always, the tech giant has focused heavily on boosting the camera specs, with all three rear cameras given a 48-megapixel sensor, and the telephoto camera getting an 8x optical lens (up from 5x). The iPhone 17 Pro also has a new 18-megapixel Center Stage front-facing camera featuring a square sensor with a wider field of view, supporting portrait or landscape selfies while holding the phone vertically.

But Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro launch video also showcased a new genlock feature — supported by Blackmagic’s Camera ProDock and compatible apps — that allows you to precisely synchronize video across multiple cameras to create stunning effects, just like the unforgettable bullet time scene in The Matrix where time appears to freeze as the camera moves around the action in slow motion.

Apple included a striking example in its launch video for the iPhone 17 Pro — you can watch it in the clip that’s teed up and ready to go at the top of this page.

As you can see, the effect requires multiple iPhone 17 Pros capturing the same scene from slightly different angles to create the final effect.

Multiple iPhones 17 Pros capturing a movie scene from multiple angles in order to create the bullet time effect.
Yes, you’ll need a LOT of iPhone 17 Pros for this. Apple

Now, if you’re thinking, “I’m sure Danny Boyle created a similar bullet time effect for a scene in 28 Years Later using a bunch of older iPhone 15 Pro cameras that most definitely do not have the genlock feature,” then give yourself a pat on the back. You’re absolutely right.

The difference here is that Boyle’s scene captured different perspectives in real time but without the cameras being synchronized at the hardware level, leaving the scene to be built by an editor.

Related: 
Catch every new video Apple released for its Awe Dropping event

The iPhone 17 Pro’s genlock feature allows for precise video synchronization with other cameras by using an external synchronization signal (genlock) to keep the video frames perfectly timed across multiple cameras, eliminating flickering, tearing, or video jump issues.

Simply put, it’s a more professional setup that offers better results. The downside is that you’ll need a lot of iPhone 17 Pros to try it out!

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

I tested the Pixel 10 Pro zoom, here’s what the iPhone 17 Pro needs
The cameras on the Google Pixel 10 Pro in Porcelain in the hand

The Pixel 10 Pro has fewer changes compared to the rest of its namesake lineup. The regular Google Pixel 10 has a new telephoto lens, the Pixel 10 Pro XL has faster charging and a 100x in-camera zoom, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the most durable folding phone made.

In contrast, the Pixel 10 Pro only features the 100x zoom capability of its larger sibling, but this is a significant enough feature to set it apart, especially when compared to key competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Apple iPhone 16 Pro.

Read more
Apple announces iPhone Air, iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch 11
Meet the thinnest iPhone ever, and the most powerful iPhone ever
Three iPhone 17 Pro models in different colors: silver, orange and blue

Happy iPhone day to all who celebrate this momentous date in the tech calendar.

There's nothing quite like a new iPhone launch day. And I should know, as I've been covering them for over a decade. Back when we had a physical home button, chunky bezels and single camera on the back. How times have changed.

Read more
Last gasp AirPods Pro 3 report points to heart-rate monitor, plus bold iPhone 17 Pro colors
The AirPods Pro 3 and iPhone 17 Pro could look different, but the internals is where the real magic happens.
Apple AirPods and iPhone in hand.

Apple's "awe dropping" event later today is going to be a packed one, with four smartphones, three smartwatches, and potentially a smart home gear lined up as well. But according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could deliver a couple of surprises atop its flagship phone and true wireless earbuds.

AirPods Pro 3 make the big leap

Read more