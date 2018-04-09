Blackmagic’s 4K cinema camera fits in your hands — and maybe even budget

Share

Blackmagic is known for high-end film cameras and now the company has a 4K shooter that will fit in more budgets — and hands. The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, announced on Monday, April 9, during the National Association of Broadcasters Show, is a $1,295 Four Thirds cinema camera packed in a design more similar to a handheld still camera than a cinema shooter. The launch comes as Blackmagic also shared a major update to the DaVinci Resolve 15 software.

Building on the original Pocket Cinema Camera, Blackmagic is bringing 4K to the Four Thirds HDR sensor. That sensor powers dual native ISO for low-light shooting along with 13 stops of dynamic range. The Pocket Cinema 4K can record in that high resolution at 60 fps, or in HD at up to 120 fps. As a video-focused camera, the Pocket Cinema 4K offers 10-bit ProRes or 12-bit RAW, along with the ability to work with 3D LUTs while monitoring and recording.

While Blackmagic upped the resolution to cinema 4K, the Pocket Cinema 4K doesn’t need external recording equipment. The files — including RAW or ProRes — can be recorded onto SD cards, UHS-II cards or CFast 2.0. The camera can also record directly to an external hard drive through a USB-C port without any other gear, an industry first according to Blackmagic.

The camera can also capture HDR in video and film modes, along with adding an extended film mode that mixes the style of digital film with a video file that’s already optimized. Blackmagic also integrated fourth-generation color science, which the company claims offers a quality better than DSLRs and even cinema cameras that cost more.

Blackmagic packed those features into a handheld size that the company says is ideal for filming weddings, independent films, sports, corporate videos, travel, and more. The Pocket Cinema 4K is wider than the still cameras the form is modeled after in order to accommodate a 5-inch touchscreen. At that DSLR-like grip, the camera integrates physical controls for ISO, shutter, aperture, and white balance.

Video ports include a mini XLR audio input, HDMI, and a 3.5mm stereo audio jack. Audio can also be captured through four built-in mics. Bluetooth is also built-in.

Blackmagic calls the design a “space age” one. A carbon fiber polycarbonate composite construction helps ward off damage from minor bumps and drops.

The Micro Four Thirds mount is compatible with lenses from the earlier HD Pocket Cinema Camera and can also use adapters to add Four-Thirds lenses from other brands. Autofocus is available with some compatible lenses.

The camera includes a license for DaVinci Resolve 15, video editing software that was also updated. Blackmagic says the software is a major update and the first video program to combine online and offline editing all the way through color, post, collaboration, and visual effects. That’s because the software adds a new Fusion panel for controlling visual effects, including paint, composing, particles, and text. The change strengthens the software’s approach to all-in-one video editing rather than separating apps for audio and graphics controls, Blackmagic says, which helps create a faster workflow.

The updated software includes 250 new visual effects tools along with over 100 other updates across the board, including 3D, VR, collaboration network rendering and other tools. DaVinci Resolve 15 is available to download now — but as a public beta. The full version retails for $299.

Additional NAB Show announcements from Blackmagic include new broadcast gear, including a multiviewer video converter, mini converter, 35mm film scanner, and live production switcher.