Canon updates its 400mm, 600mm super-telephotos and a new EF-M prime lens

Gannon Burgett
By
canon 400mm 600mm 32mm f 2 8 l is iii

As if a new full-frame mirrorless camera system, four lenses, and three adapters weren’t enough, Canon threw in three more goodies: two updated super-telephoto lenses and the fastest EF-M lens to date.

Super-telephoto lenses

canon 400mm 600mm 32mm f 2 8 l is iii

On the outside, the third-generation 400mm F/2.8 and 600mm F/4 lenses looks absolutely identical to their predecessors, aside from a slightly different nameplate. In fact, it’s not until you pick up the two lenses that you notice the difference. But when you do pick up the lens — wow. Having shot with the Mark II version of both the 400mm F/2.8, we know how heavy they are to lug around.

canon 400mm 600mm 32mm ef 2

Somehow, Canon managed to drop the weight of both of the lenses while also adding new features. The Mark III version of the 400mm F/2.8 lens slimmed down by 2.2 lbs, while the 600mm F/4 shed 1.9 lbs, a reduction in more than 25 and 20 percent, respectively.

canon 400mm 600mm 32mm ef 1

Aside from the weight reduction, both the the Canon EF 400mm F/2.8 L IS III and EF 600mm F/4 L IS III USM also feature an improved image stabilization module that bumps it up to five stops of correction compared to the three-and-a-half stops in the lenses respective predecessors. New electronic focus rings, nine-blade aperture diaphragms, and fluorine coatings help round out the updated lenses.

The Canon EF 400mm F/2.8 L IS III USM and Canon EF 600mm F/4 L IS III USM are due out December 2018 for an MSRP of $11,999 and $12,999, respectively.

EF-M 32mm F/1.4 STM

canon 400mm 600mm 32mm ef 3

At the request of photographers from around the world, Canon has released a new EF-M 32mm F/1.4 STM prime lens for its M-series mirrorless cameras, showing that its APS-C mirrorless system might not be as dead as some have thought.

The new lens is constructed of 14 elements in 8 groups, including a glass molded aspherical lens. Its stepping motor (STM) offers smooth, quiet focusing, making it a great option for shooting video. The 32mm focal length is equivalent to roughly 51mm on a full-frame camera — a great standard focal length for almost any type of photography you can throw its way.

The EF-M 32mm F/1.4 STM will be available September 2018 for an MSRP of $479.99.

