Canon updates its 400mm, 600mm super-telephotos and a new EF-M prime lens

As if a new full-frame mirrorless camera system, four lenses, and three adapters weren’t enough, Canon threw in three more goodies: two updated super-telephoto lenses and the fastest EF-M lens to date.

Super-telephoto lenses

On the outside, the third-generation 400mm F/2.8 and 600mm F/4 lenses looks absolutely identical to their predecessors, aside from a slightly different nameplate. In fact, it’s not until you pick up the two lenses that you notice the difference. But when you do pick up the lens — wow. Having shot with the Mark II version of both the 400mm F/2.8, we know how heavy they are to lug around.

Somehow, Canon managed to drop the weight of both of the lenses while also adding new features. The Mark III version of the 400mm F/2.8 lens slimmed down by 2.2 lbs, while the 600mm F/4 shed 1.9 lbs, a reduction in more than 25 and 20 percent, respectively.

Aside from the weight reduction, both the the Canon EF 400mm F/2.8 L IS III and EF 600mm F/4 L IS III USM also feature an improved image stabilization module that bumps it up to five stops of correction compared to the three-and-a-half stops in the lenses respective predecessors. New electronic focus rings, nine-blade aperture diaphragms, and fluorine coatings help round out the updated lenses.

The Canon EF 400mm F/2.8 L IS III USM and Canon EF 600mm F/4 L IS III USM are due out December 2018 for an MSRP of $11,999 and $12,999, respectively.

EF-M 32mm F/1.4 STM

At the request of photographers from around the world, Canon has released a new EF-M 32mm F/1.4 STM prime lens for its M-series mirrorless cameras, showing that its APS-C mirrorless system might not be as dead as some have thought.

The new lens is constructed of 14 elements in 8 groups, including a glass molded aspherical lens. Its stepping motor (STM) offers smooth, quiet focusing, making it a great option for shooting video. The 32mm focal length is equivalent to roughly 51mm on a full-frame camera — a great standard focal length for almost any type of photography you can throw its way.

The EF-M 32mm F/1.4 STM will be available September 2018 for an MSRP of $479.99.