Digital Trends
Photography

Canon launches four lenses, adapters for its new RF lens mount

Canon has four new lenses and four new adapters for its EOS R System

Gannon Burgett
By
canon eos r full frame mirrorless camera b020290
Gannon Burgett/Digital Trends

To back up the launch of its EOS R System, Canon unveiled four new lenses and four new adapters for its brand-new RF lens mount. The two zoom and two prime lenses pave the way for the future by taking advantage of the new engineering capabilities afforded by Canon’s next-generation lens mount, while the four adapters ensure the more than 130 million EOS lenses on the market won’t get left behind.

RF lenses

Before diving into the individual lenses, it’s worth noting each of the four lenses feature a new programmable lens control ring. This physical ring on the lens lets you control things like ISO, aperture, exposure compensation, and more with a simple twist — similar to the focus and zoom rings on the lenses. In an age when more settings are getting put behind convoluted menus, it’s nice to see Canon cleverly creating a way to quickly change settings on the fly using an underutilized area of a camera system.

Canon RF 24-105mm F/4 L IS USM

Similar to its EF equivalent, the Canon RF 24-105mm F/4 L IS is designed to be the — relatively — affordable workhorse of the bunch. The 24-105mm focal length offers a lot of range in a compact design and the image stabilization gives up to 5 stops of compensation. The constant F/4 aperture should also help when shooting in low-light conditions — not to mention you won’t have to worry about accidental exposure differences when zooming in, as is the case with variable aperture aperture lenses. The Canon RF 24-105mm F/4 L IS USM will launch in December 2018 for $1,099.99.

Canon RF 28-70mm F/2 L USM

As noted by Canon in its presentation, the Canon RF 28-70mm F/2 L is the world’s first standard zoom lens with a constant F/2 aperture. Much beefier in size than the 24-105mm due to its larger optical elements, the 28-70mm F/2 looks and feels like a tank when attached to the Canon EOS R camera. The Canon RF 28-70mm F/2 L is set to launch in December 2018 with an MSRP of $2,999.99.

Canon RF 35mm F/1.8 Macro IS STM

Getting to the primes, the Canon 35mm F/1.8 Macro IS STM is a quirky little standard lens. Its fast F/1.8 aperture and 35mm focal length make it the perfect lifestyle lens, even in those low-light condition, thanks to its image stabilization. If you’re feeling a bit wild though (or simply enjoy close-up photography) you can also use the 35mm F/1.8 as a macro lens, thanks to its close 0.56-feet/0.7m minimum focusing distance and 0.5x magnification ratio. The Canon RF 35mm F/1.8 Macro IS STM is set to launch in December 2018 for an MSRP of $499.99.

canon sos rf r system lenses adapters b020265
Gannon Burgett/Digital Trends

Canon RF 50mm F/1.2 L USM

While not as fast as Nikon’s ridiculous F/0.95 Noctilux lens, Canon’s RF 50mm F/1.2 L is more than enough to get that creamy smooth bokeh and shallow depth of field. In Canon’s own words, the fast F/1.2 aperture “means amazing performance in low light [conditions] and gorgeous, detailed images with evocative background blur.” As you would expect for such a fast lens, this thing is a monster and looks beautiful when paired with the EOS R camera. The Canon RF 50mm F/1.2 L USM will be available for $2,299 starting October 2018.

RF adapters

As we were expecting in the event of the Canon EOS R having a new lens mount, canon has released four new adapters for mounting EF and EF-S lenses to the new RF lens mount, ear of which has its own specialized purpose.

canon sos rf r system lenses adapters b020270
Gannon Burgett/Digital Trends

Mount Adapter EF-EOS R

First up is the most humble of the adapter — a no-frills EF-to-RF adapter. The compact adapter ensures full compatibility with all autofocus and image stabilization features of past and present EF and EF-S lenses — of which more than 130 million exist. The Mount Adapter EF-EOS R is set for an October 2018 arrival for $99.99.

Control Ring Mount Adapter EF-EOS R

We mentioned above that Canon introduced a new customizable control ring for each of the four lenses it’s announced for the EOS R System. Well, this adapter manages to add the exact same control ring directly onto the adapter, giving you a programmable physical dial when using EF and EF-S lenses. The Control Ring Mount Adapter EF-EOS R is set to launch in October 2018 for $199.99.

Drop-in Filter Mount Adapter EF-EOS R

As the (lengthy) name alludes to, this EF to RF adapter gives you the ability to add a drop-in neutral density or circular polarizing filter to any lens you attach to it. Now, you can use filters with lenses that it would’ve otherwise been almost impossible to do with, such as Canon’s EF 8-15mm F/4 L fisheye lens. The Drop-in Filter Mount Adapter EF-EOS R is set for a February 2019 launch starting at $299.99 for the polarizing filter version and $399.99 for the variable ND filter version.

Tilt-Shift Mount Adapter EF-EOS R

During the presentation, Canon mentioned a specialized tilt-shift lens adapter. However, no further information was given out in the press materials. We will update this section accordingly when we have more time to chat with Canon reps tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
polaroid originals launches new onestep instant camera plus
Photography

Polaroid’s updated OneStep instant camera adds some digital tricks

Polaroid Originals has updated its OneStep instant camera to give it some digital tricks. The new OneStep+ lets you use a smartphone as a remote shutter while also offering light painting and double exposures for your prints.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
olloclip multi device clip announced fisheye macro 1
Photography

With an updated clip design, Olloclip X lenses will work on (almost) any phone

Olloclip's lenses will soon adapt to multiple devices without buying an extra accessory. The new Olloclip Multi-Device Clip expands to work with a number of different devices, including some cases and screen protectors.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
photolemur 3 beauty batch edits 001
Photography

A.I. can now edit 200 photos at once, retouch skin with Photolemur update

The drag-and-drop photo editor powered by artificial intelligence can now work with multiple images at once. Announced on August 29, Photolemur 3 can now edit skin, teeth, and eyes alongside a new batch of editing tools.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
sony hx99 hx95 announced
Photography

Sony fits a 720mm lens inside tiny 4K-enabled Cyber-Shot HX99 and HX95

Got zoom? Sony's newest HX series cameras fit a 28x zoom in what Sony says is the smallest body compact with a zoom that stretches beyond 700mm. The new compacts are also the first in the HX series with 4K video.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
photo fomo aug 31 apple sony tough sd 249
Photography

Photo FOMO: Apple teaches photo editing, Sony’s submersible and bendable SD

Can you learn photo editing through a phone call? Apple's support team thinks so with free 30-minute one-on-one lessons. Sony also thinks your SD card should be able to handle more -- including drops, bends, and water.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
nikon z7 delay rumors does not affect united states dsc 2043
Photography

Nikon says Z7, Z6 mirrorless cameras will ship on time in the U.S.

Don't panic: Nikon says the Z6 and Z7 will ship on time in the U.S. A statement released by the company's headquarters in Japan doesn't apply to the U.S. market, which currently isn't expecting any delays for the cameras.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Red Hydrogen One
Mobile

Unboxing video shows our best look yet at the high-end Red Hydrogen One

Red is slowly but surely releasing more details about its upcoming smartphone, the Hydrogen One. Now, we have a few more details about availability and where to find and share that 4V holographic content.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Steven Winkelman
dji mavic 2 pro drone press
Product Review

DJI has always been the king of drones, and the new Mavics are almost perfect

After flying both the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom for over a week, we’re convinced that these are two of the best drones that DJI has ever made.
Posted By Drew Prindle
dji mavic air press
Product Review

Pocket-sized and practically perfect, the Mavic Air is DJI’s best drone yet

After years of developing game-changing innovations for drones, DJI went back and cherry-picked all the best features. The result? The Mavic Air.
Posted By Drew Prindle
awesome tech you cant buy yet nopixgo feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: VR gaming cockpits, mosquito bracelets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
fujifilm x-t100 press
Product Review

Fujifilm’s X-T100 is a stunning camera, if at times frustrating to use

The X-T100 is Fujifilm’s least expensive camera with a built-in electronic viewfinder and carries on the standard of design excellence that the X Series is known for. Unfortunately, it’s also rather slow.
Posted By Daven Mathies