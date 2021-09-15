  1. Photography

Canon Launches EOS R3, an impressive mirrorless camera for sports photographers

By

After months of tantalizing glimpses and scraps of info, the Canon EOS R3 is finally out in the open — a professional-grade mirrorless camera packed with cutting-edge tech. This is a sports-focused, high-speed monster capable of capturing 24.1-megapixel images at 30 frames per second (fps) without blackout.

To enable such advanced and powerful shooting capabilities, the R3 features Canon’s first full-frame, backside-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor. This allows for faster transfer of image data from the sensor to the camera, and also results in a significantly reduced rolling shutter effect. The upshot is that you can not only capture perfect, crisp full resolution RAW photos at high frame rates, but also do so with full autofocus and auto-exposure.

Canon Eos R3 top view.

Autofocus tech sees a massive upgrade in the R3; not only does it use deep learning technology to improve subject recognition, and can focus in dark conditions down to EV -7, it also sees the return of eye control autofocus that was last seen in Canon’s film cameras decades ago. Essentially, the camera can tell what you’re looking at and pinpoint the focus there. Its autofocus is so fast that the camera can perform autofocus calculations and tracking at 60 fps, which is twice as fast as it is able to shoot.

The R3 has a total of 1,053 autofocus points to help it achieve such incredible accuracy, and its low-light capabilities are aided by a native ISO range of 100-102,400, which is expandable to 204,800. The electronic viewfinder (EVF) has a new 5.76 million-dot OLED screen with a 120 FPS refresh rate that in theory, along with high brightness and HDR technology, can provide an experience closer to that of a DSLR, but with all the benefits of an EVF. The camera also has a vari-angle 3.2-inch, 4.3 million-dot LCD screen.

On the video side of things, the EOS R3 can shoot at up to 6000 x 3164 resolution (6K) RAW video. It can also shoot 4K at up to 60 fps oversampled from 5.6K, or non-oversampled 4K footage at up to 120 fps. All shooting modes besides RAW can be shot in 10-bit.

Of course, a sports camera like the EOS R3 has to be able to do more than capture amazing images and video footage — it also needs to be able to take whatever beating can be thrown at it. To this end, the EOS R3 has a frame of magnesium alloy in one rock-solid single piece, and is fully weather-sealed. It is very comparable in this regard to the EOS-1D cameras.

Canon Eos R3 Card Slot.

The Eos R3 has two card slots, one for CFExpress, and another for SD cards. The R3 also has a new kind of hot shoe mount that supports more advanced accessories such as Canon’s new external mic and smartphone link adapter.

The EOS R3 will be available in November and will cost $5,999.

Editors' Recommendations

Xiaomi 11T Pro Review: Not worthy of its Pro name

Xiaomi 11T Pro.

The 25 best Nintendo 3DS games

Nintendo 3DS close-up.

The best Hulu original series you can stream right now

Kat Dennings in Dollface.

HP EliteBook 840 Aero G8 review: Superlight and superexpensive

HP EliteBook 840 Aero G8 sitting on desk.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Apple’s new iPad Mini features refreshed design, Retina display

New iPad Mini announcement

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ vs. iRoomba Roomba S9+

The Samsung Jet Bot cleaning in a living room.

Update Google Chrome now to patch this critical security flaw

A MacBook with Google Chrome loaded.

Apple Fitness+ now lets you work out with your friends

Apple Fitness Plus on Apple One.

Everything we know about the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake

A Sith lord in the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake trailer.

Razer’s new gaming sleeves look bizarre, but I need them

Gamer playing a mobile game using the Razer Gaming Finger Sleeves

Apple unveils iPhone 13 with new chip, smaller notch, and better cameras

New iPhone 13 Colors: Starlight, Blue, & Pink.

Apple iPhone 13 event: Everything announced

Tim Cook Apple Event 2021