Canon will not be delaying or recalling the new EOS R5 despite rumors circulating the newest camera would be affected by overheating issues.

Rumors recently circulated that Canon, due to the alleged overheating concerns, would be recalling and then significantly reducing shipments of camera units around the world.

The rumor — first reported by EOS HD and CanonRumors — claims that Canon under-supplied the largest photo retailer in Germany and provided only 70 total cameras for the entire country. Adding to this, a report surfaced that a Canon customer was told that the second allocation of EOS R5 cameras would not ship out until November — an unprecedented four-month delay.

These two rumors combined into a third, all of which was reported by PetaPixel, which spread quickly through the photography media: Canon would be recalling the EOS R5 due to overheating concerns.

Canon has since responded, debunking the rumors and explaining the situation:

Orders of the EOS R5 are scheduled to be delivered as initially stated at launch. The first set of cameras shipped from our warehouses this week. We eagerly await the content that will be produced by talented creatives using this camera to be shared with the world.

Digital Trends also received confirmation that no recall was being issued.

Outside of this public statement by Canon, a full recall of a product that has not even officially gone on sale yet seemed farfetched.

In Digital Trends’ own review of the EOS R5, we noted that while it was possible to overheat the camera, it did not tend to do so under most normal circumstances. In an additional test by camera reviewer Dan Watson, the EOS R5 actually performed better than the forthcoming Sony A7S III in its ability to perform under extreme heat.

The photography community has been particularly hard on Canon and the R5, and the company’s pre-emptive statement about overheating was taken as proof of a considerable flaw, well before any reviewer actually tested the camera for themselves.

Suffice to say, the situation is far less problematic than being reported by some outlets, and rumors like the one started this morning should be viewed with skepticism before hearing from Canon directly.

