Canon finally makes 4K mainstream with the $400 40x zoom PowerShot SX740

Hillary Grigonis
Canon’s longstanding PowerShot compact camera series has a new first — 4K video. On Tuesday, July 31, Canon announced the PowerShot SX740 HS, a 40x zoom compact camera that brings long-awaited 4K to Canon’s series of compact cameras. The launch is the first time Canon has brought 4K to its compact PowerShot series, and brings the feature to one of the more affordable options first before the company’s pricier advanced compacts.

The Canon PowerShot SX740 has the same 20.3-megapixel sensor as the 2017 version, the SX730. But the processor inside has jumped up to Canon’s DIGIC 8, a move that allows the camera to handle the higher resolution 4K files. The upgraded processor also allows the compact camera to shoot full resolution stills at 7.4 fps, a slight jump up from the previous generation.

The SX700 series is a compact travel zoom and the SX740 continues that tradition with a 40x zoom lens. Dual image stabilization will also help keep that long lens steady.

The features are wrapped up inside a compact, lightweight camera that Canon says still has an ergonomic grip. The camera’s three-inch LCD screen flips up 180 degrees. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are also built in.

Canon calls the SX740 a camera that “helps make transitioning away from smartphone photography fun and easy.” Canon’s only 4K cameras on the market tend to be higher-end options — but even pricier advanced compacts like the G7X series don’t yet have the feature. With today’s announcement, the camera giant finally brings 4K to a camera that’s less than $500.

“We remain committed to incorporating the latest technologies and innovations into Canon products that help meet the needs of our customers,” Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO of Canon U.S.A., Inc. said in a press release. “As we continue to grow the popular PowerShot SX-series, we are excited to offer more imaging solutions that encourage visual storytelling.”

The addition of 4K helps Canon’s compact zoom option better compete with similarly priced models like the Panasonic ZS70, though the $450 camera also offers RAW shooting and manual modes. The compact zoom category has included 4K models for a few years now, including the 2016 Nikon A900 with a 5 fps burst and 35x zoom lens. While late, the addition of 4K is a good move for Canon.

The Canon PowerShot SX740 is slated to launch in late August, with an expected retail price of about $400. The camera will be available in black and silver.

